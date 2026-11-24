Hila Klein steps away from the H3 Podcast following her husband Ethan Klein's infidelity accusations. Trisha Paytas also leaves the marriage.

Hila Klein, 38, announced on October 23 that she is stopping work on the new show due to her need to heal and protect her mental health. The decision comes shortly after she publicly accused her husband, Ethan Klein, of having an affair, a revelation that immediately sent their popular H3 Podcast into an indefinite hiatus. Klein stated she could not continue down this path while also giving herself the space she needs to heal and protect her mental health. She expressed devastation that things have come to this, noting she loves the community they built together and the crew like her own family. Walking away from something that has been such a huge part of her life is incredibly painful for Klein.

Hila Klein Announces Podcast Departure

Klein shared her difficult decision to leave the project in a detailed message to her audience. She emphasized that she truly tried with every ounce of strength she had to make the collaboration work. However, the emotional toll of the recent events forced her to prioritize her well-being and that of her children. Right now, she needs to focus on herself, her healing, and what is best for her and her kids. Klein thanked her supporters for their love and support over the years, acknowledging the deep connection she has with her fans.

Also read Calvin Klein, 84, Steps Out With Partner Kevin Baker As Health Rumors Intensify

Trisha Paytas Ends Marriage to Ethan

Trisha Paytas, who is married to Hila Klein's brother, Moses Hacmon, addressed the infidelity scandal engulfing her sister-in-law's marriage. Paytas stated she is divorcing Ethan Klein after realizing he had been lying to her every single day for twenty years. She described the moment she found out as having her entire life shatter in front of her, with the floor disappearing beneath her feet. Paytas said she no longer knows who he is and must now figure out her future, including co-parenting, living arrangements, and the welfare of her employees.

Ethan Klein Loses Financial Control

Following the accusations, Ethan Klein announced he was working with Hila to urgently remove his ownership and financial stakes in any podcasts. This includes other joint ventures created through their production company, h3h3 Productions. Klein indicated that he was stepping back from business operations to allow his wife the space to navigate this crisis independently. The move effectively strips him of control over the financial aspects of the brand that sustained their careers for years.

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Former Colleagues React to Scandal

Ned Fulmer, a former Try Guys member, responded to resurfaced comments by Ethan Klein regarding infidelity. Fulmer told the H3 Podcast host to leave the matter alone, expressing his frustration with Klein's past behavior. He stated that karma is a significant factor in the current situation, highlighting the fallout from Klein's public statements. This reaction underscores the broader industry shockwave caused by the personal turmoil within the Klein family.

Future of the H3 Podcast Unclear

Reports from a team meeting suggested that staff were planning to get a new version of the podcast back on track without Ethan Klein. However, the indefinite hiatus remains in effect as the situation unfolds. The future of the show depends on how Hila Klein decides to proceed with her career and personal life. Fans and colleagues alike are waiting to see if the brand can survive the scandal or if it will be permanently dissolved.