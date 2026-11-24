Hila Klein is officially exiting the “H3 Podcast” after it was revealed that her co-host and husband had been having a six-month affair.

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The news follows Hila’s October announcement that the show would be on an “indefinite hiatus” amid the scandal’s fallout.announcing that she had made “the difficult decision to stop working on the new show. ” “I truly tried with every ounce of strength I had to make this work,” she wrote.

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“But after everything that has happened, I’ve come to realize that I can’t continue down this path while also giving myself the space I need to heal and protect my mental health. ” Rian Johnson, a Vocal AI Critic, Warns Against Totally 'Demonizing’ AI and Says His ‘Poker Face’ Revival With Peter Dinklage Is DeadShe continued: “I’m devastated that things have come to this.

I love this community we’ve built together so much, and I love the crew like my own family. Walking away from something that has been such a huge part of my life is incredibly painful. ” “I will miss you all more than I can put into words,” she concluded.

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When Ethan’s affair was made public, the podcast’s production team unanimously agreed to cut ties with the host, issuing a statement that read: “We stand with Hila and will support her every step of the way. We’re disgusted by Ethan’s actions and the hurt he has caused. We all deserved better: Hila, us, and you. ” “We are all shocked, angry, and heartbroken to learn about Ethan’s ongoing affair,” the team’s statement continued.

“As soon as we found out, we all agreed: we would not continue working with Ethan involved or profiting in any way. We don’t yet know what that means for the future. There’s a lot to work through, and we wish we had more answers for you. ” The former couple had worked together as content creators since 2011, when they launched their YouTube channel, and tied the knot in 2012.

They began their shared podcast 10 years ago; on YouTube, the podcast currently has 2.49 million subscribers. Previously, Ethan hosted the “Frenemies” podcast with internet personality Trisha Paytas.

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