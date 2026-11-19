Hila Klein publicly confirms her separation from musician John Mayer following allegations of infidelity, citing a need to protect her employees and company. Mayer responds by transferring his financial stakes in their joint ventures to Klein and her team.

to those watching.

“When I found out, it was like my whole entire life just shattered in front of me. And it was just like the floor just disappeared. All of a sudden, I realized that this person has been lying to me every single day,” she said, fighting back tears throughout the clip. She said that his actions went against “everything we’ve ever talked about” and “any morals that I thought he stood for,” adding that she in now divorcing him.

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“I need to figure out what is my life going to look like? How do we co-parent when I can’t look at him or talk to him? Where am I going to live? What is going to happen to my career, my job, my employees who I’m responsible for?

” she said. Hila said that while she would have preferred to deal with the situation in private, she was “basically forced” to speak publicly to prevent others from telling the story.

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John Mayer Transports Michael J. Fox Back to the Future With Chuck Berry PerformanceHalestorm, Brothers Osborne, Hardy Sing for Brooks & Dunn at Ferocious 2026 CMA Tribute “I decided to go public and tell it in my own words because I’m just tired of being lied to, the gaslighting, the misinformation and I’m just not going to take that anymore,” she said.

“I’m not just a podcast host. I’m also the owner of the company. I’m responsible for the company and the employees. This is one of the main reasons I won’t be naming some of the people in this story.

”following allegations that he cheated on his wife.

“I am working with Hila to urgently remove my ownership and financial stakes in any podcasts, Teddy Fresh, Teddy Glow or any joint venture that I would profit from,” he wrote on social media, referring to his wife’s fashion and beauty brands. “All of your support will go directly to Hila and the crew. I do this in the hope that people can still support Hila and the crew without the concern of enriching me.

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