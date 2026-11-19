Hila Klein reveals Ethan's six-month affair, triggering the indefinite hiatus of the H3 Podcast and a public divorce filing. See details on custody and reactions.

Hila Klein, the 38-year-old producer and co-founder of the digital media ecosystem that includes the H3 Podcast, has officially announced her decision to divorce her husband, Ethan Klein, after uncovering a six-month affair. The shocking revelation, disclosed in a detailed video posted on October 23, has sent shockwaves through the online creator community, resulting in the immediate and indefinite suspension of their highly influential podcast, the H3 Podcast.

Trisha Paytas, who is married to Hila's brother, Moses Hacmon, publicly addressed the crisis by speaking out about the cheating scandal that has engulfed her sister-in-law's marriage. While Hila navigates the emotional trauma of discovering that Ethan, 41, had been unfaithful, Trisha has taken to social media to offer support, highlighting the broader family impact of the betrayal that has disrupted their close-knit circle.

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Ethan Klein's Affair Timeline And Confessions

The specific timeline of events leading to the separation began earlier in 2026, when Hila Klein started noticing significant changes in her husband's behavior, including late-night gaming sessions and excessive texting with unknown contacts. She described feeling increasingly isolated in the relationship, noting that Ethan would dismiss her concerns by claiming he was unaware of her feelings, only to repeat the same behaviors that caused her distress.

Suspicion peaked in October when Hila requested to see Ethan's phone, leading to an initial confession that he had kissed someone in May. Although Ethan attempted to downplay the incident as an isolated mistake, Hila remained unconvinced, telling him she did not believe it was merely a kiss. This confrontation prompted Ethan to eventually admit to a full-blown affair, revealing that he had met regularly with another person for sex over a period of months.

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Corporate Impact And Podcast Hiatus Details

The consequences of the personal betrayal extended immediately into their professional lives, with the H3 Podcast going on an indefinite hiatus as the couple figures out their next steps. Hila Klein expressed the difficulty of balancing her role as a mother and business leader, questioning how she would coparent with a person she no longer recognized while managing the employees who depend on their company structure.

Ethan Klein responded to the public outcry with a brief statement on an October Instagram Story, asking for privacy for his family and directing people not to contact them for comments. However, his attempt to manage the narrative was met with swift criticism from industry peers, including former Try Guys member Ned Fulmer, who publicly condemned Ethan's actions on social media platform X.

Ned Fulmer And Trisha Paytas Reactions

Ned Fulmer, 39, resurfaced old comments made by Ethan Klein regarding infidelity to deliver a sharp rebuke, writing that Ethan could leave and adding a message about karma on October 25. The former colleague's public stance underscored the severity of the breach of trust within the creator economy, where professional relationships often mirror close personal bonds.

Trisha Paytas also weighed in on the situation, acknowledging the shock and trauma Hila is experiencing while emphasizing the need to clean up the mess caused by Ethan's actions. The public support from Trisha, who is married to Hila's brother Moses Hacmon, highlights the familial solidarity surrounding Hila as she prepares to rebuild her life and career after two decades of marriage to Ethan.

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Custody Battle And Spousal Support Claims

Hila Klein has formally requested joint custody of their three sons-Theodore, aged 7, Bruce, aged 4, and Sunny, aged 2-as she initiates the divorce proceedings. In addition to seeking co-parenting arrangements that minimize conflict, reports indicate that she is also pursuing spousal support to stabilize her financial position following the end of the marriage.

Ethan Klein is now facing the reality of losing the life he built with Hila, who stated that he ruined their life, their family, and their future through his deception. Hila described herself as Ethan's ride or die through numerous ups and downs, sacrificing her own needs for the family and their companies, and she expressed the profound difficulty of navigating public betrayal without a guide for such a devastating personal crisis.