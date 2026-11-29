Palestinian Health Ministry confirms Hikmat Mohammed Faraj died after being shot by Israeli forces during a raid in Madama, West Bank, amid rising violence.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has confirmed that Israeli forces killed 57-year-old Hikmat Mohammed Faraj during a military raid in the occupied West Bank. The incident took place in the village of Madama, located south of the city of Nablus. This event marks another tragic development in the ongoing conflict between Israeli troops and Palestinians.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, Israeli soldiers entered Faraj's home and shot him in the chest with live ammunition. The shooting occurred while Faraj was inside his residence during the operation. Following the discharge of the weapon, Faraj was extracted from the site and transported to a medical facility in Nablus for emergency treatment.

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Despite the efforts of medical personnel, Hikmat Mohammed Faraj did not survive his injuries and died at the hospital. The Palestinian Health Ministry officially recorded the fatality, citing the gunshot wound to the chest as the direct cause of death. This confirmation aligns with initial reports from local medical responders who were among the first to attend to the victim.

The Palestinian Red Crescent has raised serious concerns regarding the conduct of the military operation beyond the fatal shooting of Hikmat Mohammed Faraj. Representatives from the organization stated that Israeli troops also physically assaulted Faraj's female family members during the raid. Specifically, the agency reported that his wife, daughter, and daughter-in-law were beaten by the soldiers while inside the home.

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These allegations highlight the broader scope of the incident, suggesting that the military operation involved significant force against civilians other than the primary target. The violence endured by the family members adds a layer of humanitarian concern to the event, as reported by the medical aid group on the ground. The assault on the women underscores the severity of the confrontation within the household.

In response to the incident, the Israeli army provided a contrasting narrative of the events that transpired in Madama. A military spokesperson told a news agency that Israeli troops entered a building from which stones were hurled at the soldiers during the operation. The armed forces stated that this act of stone-throwing constituted a threat that necessitated the use of force.

The military claim serves as the official justification for the raid and the subsequent use of lethal ammunition against Hikmat Mohammed Faraj. This assertion of self-defense or response to hostility is the primary argument presented by the Israeli armed forces to explain the outcome of the engagement. The conflicting accounts remain a central point of contention in the region.

The killing of Hikmat Mohammed Faraj occurs against a backdrop of significantly increased violence in the occupied West Bank. Since October 2023, there has been a marked rise in assaults by both the Israeli army and illegal settlers against Palestinians and their property. This escalation includes a pattern of incidents that have severely impacted the daily lives and safety of the local population.

Recent months have seen a surge in diverse forms of aggression, including killings, the demolition of homes and other structures, and arson attacks targeting mosques and vehicles. The environment in the region has become increasingly volatile, with Palestinian communities facing systematic threats to their livelihoods and security. These trends indicate a deepening crisis for residents in the area.

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Compounding the violence from military operations, illegal settlers have also been actively involved in violent incidents across the occupied West Bank. On Saturday, settlers shot and wounded three Palestinians and assaulted several others in separate attacks. These actions were part of a broader campaign that included the seizure of three homes and the torching of a vehicle.

The coordinated nature of these attacks, involving both military forces and civilian settlers, indicates a complex and dangerous situation for Palestinians. The expansion of illegal settlements and the bulldozing of agricultural land further exacerbate the tensions. Farmers are often barred from accessing their fields, forcing the displacement of communities.

The death of Hikmat Mohammed Faraj in Madama underscores the deepening crisis in the West Bank. The combination of military raids and settler violence has created an atmosphere of fear and instability. As the Israeli army continues its operations and settlers expand their presence, the risk of further casualties and property destruction remains high.

International observers and human rights organizations continue to monitor the situation closely. The specific details of this incident, including the alleged assault on Faraj's family and the military's claim of being attacked by stones, will likely be subject to further investigation. The fate of Hikmat Mohammed Faraj represents a single point of failure in a broader pattern of conflict.