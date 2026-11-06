Hiker Takes Horrific Plunge Down 11,700-Foot Mountain Summit

A helicopter team rescued the woman from a small ledge.

Newly released helicopter footage shows the moment a woman was rescued after sliding hundreds of feet down Utah’s Mount Timpanogos last month. The hiker was climbing the 11,700-foot peak on October 26 when she tumbled down the steep slope and landed on a narrow cliff ledge, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

A helicopter team was called to hoist the woman off the mountain and bring her to an ambulance.

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“We have heard that the hiker is recovering well from her injuries and we wish her a full and speedy recovery,” the sheriff’s office said“This incident is a stark reminder of how fast a fun outing can turn into a life-or-death situation. We here at the UCSO are grateful for the outcome of that rescue. ” About 50 miles south of Salt Lake City, Mount Timpanogos is one of Utah’s most popular hiking destinations.

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