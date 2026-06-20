Hiker's Injury Turned into a Lesson for Others by a Trauma Surgical PA

A 17-year-old hiker fell 15-20 feet above a waterfall and was seriously injured. A group of friends, including a trauma surgical PA, provided aid before search and rescue arrived.

Stacy Baecker and her friends called their presence at today's accident involving a 17-year-old hiker a case of being in the right place at the right time.

“So I just kind of had that gut instinct that, oh boy, what do we have going on," said Baecker, who was out hiking with a group of friends. Salt Lake County search and rescue teams responded to Big Cottonwood Canyon after receiving reports of an injured hiker. Officials with the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office said a 17-year-old was hiking when he fell about 15 to 20 feet above the waterfall at Donut Falls and was seriously injured.

“This gentleman was with a group of eight friends, and one of his friends was running for help,” said Baecker. “And she's like, you know, my friend, he fell and we've had a medical emergency. And I was like, well, I'm a provider. I can help out.

Let me get up there. ” Baecker said she has 18 years of experience as a trauma surgical PA, but today was all about teamwork.

“He had two guys that immediately came down to where I was. And they were showing me pictures on their cell phone of, you know, his injuries,” said Baecker.

“Luckily, a couple of my girlfriends had — well, actually one had a first-aid kit and some blankets. ” They were able to provide aid before search and rescue arrived, but Baecker explained none of it would have been possible if someone in her group had not come prepared.

“As a trauma PA, I know better. I should be having a backpack and snacks and water and a first-aid kit, and I had nothing but a bottle of water with me. And we were all kind of saying at the end, like, gosh, we're so happy that one person had a first-aid kit. ” Now, Baecker said she is walking away from the incident a little wiser and hopes others can learn from it as well.

“I wish that more people took, you know, these simple hikes and things a little bit more seriously,” said Baecker. “Prepared a little better. But, you know, I also learned a lesson. As a provider, you never know.

If I ever come into another injury, to have those — you know, have that available — because I have the knowledge to provide that care, right? So that was a good learning lesson for me. ”A small 2.3-magnitude earthquake rattled northern Utah County early Friday morning.

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the weak tremor struckA legal victory in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of two people who were killed by a drunk driver in the fall of 2021. On Friday, a judge awardedA suspect was taken into custody after a fire ignited and burned about an acre in a downtown Salt Lake City park.

Matthew Nelson, 43, was identified as the suspeSalt Lake County Search and Rescue teams responded to Big Cottonwood Canyon after receiving reports of a fallen hiker on Friday. Details are limited, however, CA hunter was convicted following a recent poaching investigation where he was reportedly caughtDuring a recent poaching investigation, officers executed a sear





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