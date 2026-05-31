Hiker Rescued After Sliding 100 Feet on Snowy Kendall Katwalk Trail

A hiker in her late 60s was rescued near the Kendall Katwalk after sliding on a steep snow patch and suffering significant upper-body injuries. The King County Explorer Search and Rescue team hiked 4.5 miles in to stabilize and carry her out, with the operation lasting eight hours. The agency reminded hikers to prepare for lingering snow hazards.

A dramatic rescue operation unfolded over the weekend on the Kendall Katwalk trail near Snoqualmie Pass, where a hiker in her late 60s was saved after sliding approximately 100 feet on a steep, treacherous patch of lingering snow.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the woman lost her footing on a shaded slope where snow remained despite the advancing summer season. Her slide resulted in significant upper-body injuries, leaving her unable to walk or move without assistance. The King County Explorer Search and Rescue team was deployed just before 2 p.m. to respond to the emergency.

The hiker was located about 4.5 miles from the trailhead, a remote and rugged area that required rescuers to hike in with medical equipment and transport gear to stabilize her injuries and carry her out on a litter. Passing hikers had initially helped her back onto the trail, provided first aid, and kept her warm, but the exposed slope remained bitterly cold and windy despite relatively mild weather.

The rescue effort was complicated by multiple downed trees along the trail and several stream crossings that had to be navigated in the dark. It took approximately eight hours for the teams to transport the injured hiker back to the trailhead, where Snoqualmie Pass Fire & Rescue was waiting to provide additional medical care.

The entire operation concluded around 10 p.m. The King County Explorer Search and Rescue expressed gratitude for the collaborative effort, highlighting the seamless cooperation between multiple units, including Seattle Mountain Rescue, SPART, the King County Incident Support Team, and King County 4x4 Search and Rescue. They described the mission as a long but successful example of interagency teamwork. The agency also used the incident to issue a critical reminder about the dangers of lingering snow on hiking trails.

They urged hikers to be prepared for snow hazards even in late spring and early summer, as snow can persist on shaded northern slopes well into July. Specific recommendations included carrying traction devices such as microspikes, packing the Ten Essentials with an emphasis on extra clothing and emergency shelter to stay warm and dry, and knowing when to turn back if encountering snow without proper equipment.

They also emphasized that search and rescue services are free in Washington state and that anyone in need should call 911 immediately. This rescue underscores the unpredictable nature of mountain trails and the importance of preparedness. The Kendall Katwalk is a popular but challenging section of the Pacific Crest Trail, known for its steep drop-offs and exposed ridges.

The lingering snow patch that caused the fall was likely a remnant from the previous winter's heavy snowfall, which has been slower to melt this year due to cooler temperatures. The woman's injuries were serious but non-life-threatening, and she was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The quick thinking of fellow hikers and the rapid response of professional and volunteer rescue teams prevented what could have been a much worse outcome.

As summer begins, authorities continue to warn that conditions can change rapidly in the high country, and even experienced hikers can be caught off guard by unexpected snow or ice.





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Kendall Katwalk Hiker Rescue King County Explorer Search And Rescue Snow Hazard Washington Trail Safety

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