Hiker details horrifying grizzly attack in Glacier National Park

Hiker details horrifying grizzly attack, ‘it bit my arm and dragged me’

that bit his arm and dragged him before finally running off. Daniel Crago’s shared frightening details of his trip last week to Glacier National Park on May 28, when he was on a hike with his friend along the popular Grinnell Glacier trail.

The 32-year-old said he followed two hikers to the end of the trail to take some photos while his friend stayed back when he noticed a small grizzly bear. A hiker who took a trip to Montana to catch some beautiful scenery had a terrifying encounter with a grizzly bear.

“I immediately checked my surroundings and no more than 15 feet above me on the mountainside was a larger grizzly,” Crago wrote in a“I did as you’re told, I alerted the bear, but at that point I was so close it likely frightened the bear. ” “As soon as it saw me it charged down and attacked me. I threw my arm up, it bit my arm, dragged me about 20-30ft, and took off,” he added.

Pictures posted on the fundraising page show the stunning views he took in on the tip, along with photos of him with a huge cast on his right arm in a hospital bed and X-ray images of the damage inflicted by the bear. Yitzi Kessock/Danita Delimont – stock.adobe.comsaid the hiker “sustained non-life-threatening injuries” during a “surprise encounter with a grizzly bear, which occurred in a snowfield. ”“Nearby hikers responded quickly to assist, and the bear moved away from the area.

The hikers provided medical aid to the injured man and contacted emergency services. ”The parks said Crago had a “surprise encounter with a grizzly bear, which occurred in a snowfield. ”Daniel said after the attack, the bear left him with a “serious arm injury that required immediate medical attention. ”GoFundMemost likely didn’t detect each other due to the “sound of loud rushing water in the area.

” Crago wrote that a pediatric ER doctor who happened to be on the trail “stabilized my arm and stopped the bleeding,” while “another hiker made continuous sounds to keep the bears from returning. ”The attack comes after another during an outing in the same park on May 3





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