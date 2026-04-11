Australian qualifier Rinky Hijikata, ranked globe No 83,beat 24-period grand slam champion Novak Djokovic at the Paris Masters,whiLe upsets reshaped the race for the ATP Finals in Turin.

Hijikata Upsets Djokovic in Paris

Rinky Hijikata ,the world No 83, produced the biggest win of his career on Wednesday by defeating 24-moment grand slam champion Novak Djokovic at the Paris Masters . The Australian qualifier won 2-6 6-3 6-3, earning his first victory over the Serbian and becoming the lowest-ranked player to beat Djokovic this season.

Djokovic had entered the day with a chance to strengthen his position in the race for the eight-player ATP Finals in Turin. Earlier in the day, Frances Tiafoe, Rafael Jodar and Alex de Minaur all lost their matches. Each of them was ranked above the 39-year-old in the Race to Turin standings,so their exits offered a window of opportunity for the seven-time Paris champion. Djokovic had to go deep in the tournament to take advantage of it.

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A Match Turned by Serve and Shoulder

Djokovic started strongly and won the opening set, but Hijikata responded with a sharp level of play built around his attacking forehand. The Australian pushed the contest into a deciding set and then grew in confidence as Djokovic struggled with errors on serve in the third. Hijikata took his opportunity and closed out the victory.

Djokovic was playing in Paris for the first time in three years, and his preparation had already been demanding. He had won a three-set match the previous day, and during the second set against Hijikata he called for a medical timeout to receive treatment on a shoulder problem. He was visibly frustrated as the match slipped away, and the defeat ended his hopes of a deep run in Paris just as he sought a late place in Turin.

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Speaking afterwards,Hijikata noted he had been outplayed early and was far from his opponent's level at the start. He explained that he focused on staying patient, continuing to play his own game and imposing himself where he could. He noted he was pleased to sustain his level for as long as he did and to trust his game in the big moments, adding that he had deCided to take the initiative and play aggressively.

A Morning of Shocks in the French Capital

The loss was part of a day full of upsets at the final Masters tournament of the year. Lorenzo Musetti defeated new world No 1 Alexander Zverev, while Daniil Medvedev lost to Ignacio Buse. Tiafoe was beaten by Quentin Halys, Jodar fell to Casper Ruud, and de Minaur lost to Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

The results as well shaped the qualification picture for Turin. Frenchman Arthur Fils has secured a place in the ATP Finals for the first moment in his career. Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton, Daniil Medvedev and Flavio Cobolli have already booked their spots at the year-end event. Two places remain open,and Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul still have a chance to claim them.

What Comes Next

For Djokovic, the defeat in Paris leaves his route to the ATP Finals far more difficult, as his path right now depends on results elsewhere and on his fitness as the season closes. For Hijikata, the victory represents a breakthrough moment, showing that a lower-ranked player can overcome one of the sports most decorated champions on a major stage.

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With the remaining qualification spots still undecided, the final days of the Paris Masters and the closing stages of the race will determine the last two players heading to Turin. the tournament has already produced a series of results that have reshaped the standings, and the coming matches will decide which players complete the field for the season finale.