Harris County authorities are searching for a driver who hit a pedestrian near the Mission Bend area on Highway 6 before fleeing the scene Tuesday night.

The Brief A man in his 30s or 40s was struck by a gray or silver pickup truck around 11 p.m. Tuesday at Highway 6 and Beechnut Street.

A witness performed CPR on the unconscious victim until paramedics arrived to fly him to Memorial Hermann Hospital in severe condition. The driver fled the scene, and Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking for a suspected Toyota pickup. Harris County authorities are searching for a driver who hit a pedestrian near the Mission Bend area then left the scene late Tuesday night.

Also read Harris County sheriff tightens rules on license plate surveillance cameras

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Russel, deputies were called about an auto-pedestrian crash around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 6 and Beechnut Street. Officials learned a man was crossing the southbound lanes of Highway 6 when a gray or silver pickup truck hit him. Investigators later found out the truck had a green light at the time and the man was not walking in a crosswalk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A witness called 911 and performed CPR on the unconscious victim with help from a dispatcher until EMS arrived. Paramedics flew the man to Memorial Hermann Hospital with severe injuries, and he was last reported to be in surgery. Deputies have not yet identified the driver. Based on vehicle parts recovered at the crash site, investigators suspect the suspect was driving a Toyota pickup truck, though it has not yet been confirmed.

Information in this article was provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office and Deputy Russell with the HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division.