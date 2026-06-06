Highly Rated 2025 Action RPG Confirmed for Switch 2

Apparently, one bit of news got skipped over during this RPG's big Summer Game Fest reveal. But now, we know it's headed to Switch 2.

Plenty of major upcoming games and recent hits lined up to show off what’s new during June 5th’s Summer Game Fest showcase. The 2-hour stream packed in plenty of big reveal trailers, with a mix of brand-new game announcements, release date reveals, and DLC.

Capcom’swhich is set to release in 2027. But apparently, that wasn’t the only big news Capcom had to share. The hit action adventure RPG is in active development for the Nintendo Switch 2. This information somehow didn’t come up during thereveal trailer, which is an interesting choice.

It may be that Capcom didn’t want to take wind out of the sails of its DLC in the moment. Because whilehas been available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game’s February 2025 launch pre-dates the Nintendo Switch 2, which just recentlyis a particularly interesting choice to bring to Nintendo’s handheld console.. This is largely due to the game’s poor performance on PC, which many confirm is still an issue even over a year later.

As such, some gamers are surprised thatOf course, whereas the original Switch was a recipe for disaster for most modern, graphics-intensive action games, the Switch 2 has performed far better. Games likestruggling on PC, it will be interesting to see how its transition to the handheld Switch 2 goes. And given that the game is currently Unsupported for Steam Deck, this would be the first handheld port foras well.

For those eager to play on the go, that may be good news. Provided the port winds up running smoothly, of course.on Switch 2.

However, we do know that it’s being developed for the platform and that it’s getting a major expansion in 2027. Given the timing of the announcement, Capcom could be hoping to launchand the Switch 2 version of the game in quick succession next year, or even simultaneously. But for now, we’ll just have to wait for more information about





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