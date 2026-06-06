Highly provocative: Taiwan blames China for coordinated operation near Pratas Islands

Taipei accused Beijing of 'bullying' and 'causing trouble' in the South China Sea after Chinese coast guard and oceanographic survey ships conducted a joint operation for the first time near the Taiwan-administered Pratas Islands.

Taipei accused Beijing of "bullying" and "causing trouble" in the South China Sea after Chinese coast guard and oceanographic survey ships conducted a joint operation for the first time near the Taiwan-administered Pratas Islands.

Both sides exchanged strong radio messages as Taiwan vessels responded to the Chinese operation. / Reuters Taiwan said on Saturday that a Chinese coast guard ship and a survey ship had carried out the first coordinated operation to "provoke" Taiwan, in waters around strategically located islands in the South China Sea.

The Taiwan-administered Pratas Islands, a national park toward the northern end of the South China Sea and lightly defended by the coast guard, have emerged as a new pressure point in China's ongoing military and quasi-military operations around Taiwan in an effort to assert Beijing's sovereignty claims. The islands between southern Taiwan and Hong Kong are seen by some security experts as vulnerable to Chinese attack due to their distance — more than 400 km — from Taiwan island.

China views Taiwan as a sacred and inseparable part of its territory that must eventually be reunified with the mainland under the One China Principle. Taiwan's coast guard said in a statement that along with a Chinese coast guard ship that had approached the Pratas on Friday, a Chinese oceanographic survey vessel approached the islands on Saturday.

"This is the first observed instance of Chinese coast guard and survey vessels acting in coordination to provoke Taiwan," it said. "These acts are highly provocative. The PRC is a sick bully, causing trouble across the region," Taiwan National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu wrote on his X account, and included a map showing the track of the two ships.

The Chinese coast guard vessel broadcast that it was conducting law enforcement operations and that "Taiwan's future lies in national reunification", said Taiwan's coast guard, which dispatched its own vessels in response. It said the Taiwan ship broadcast back: "Stop undermining peace. You should return and pursue democracy — that is the proper way to serve your country.

" China is trying to create a "false illusion" of jurisdiction over the area, the coast guard said. "Taiwan's maritime sovereignty brooks no provocation. "Middle East conflict fuels global hunger crisis, UN warnsTrump team refuses BBC request for financial records in $10B defamation case: ReportIsrael orders evacuations in south Lebanon as invasion expands





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