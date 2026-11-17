The National Security Agency's highly classified internal communications network, NSA Net, is experiencing an intermittent outage that officials say appears technical rather than a cyberattack. Staggered arrivals were enacted and backup systems remain available.

The National Security Agency's highly classified internal communications network is experiencing an intermittent outage, according to a person familiar with the matter. The network, known as NSA Net, is used by agency personnel to communicate classified information internally.

A source told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that critical communications remain intact despite the disruption. The precise cause of the outage has not been established, according to the source. The issue appears to be technical in nature rather than the result of a cyberattack, the source said. There is no evidence at this point that a cyberattack caused the disruption, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.

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Staggered Arrivals During NSA Net Disruption

CNN first reported the outage on Tuesday, citing five people familiar with the matter. The agency has implemented staggered arrival times for personnel, the source said. The measure is intended to prevent tens of thousands of employees from attempting to log into their computers simultaneously while officials work to address the disruption. Despite the outage, the agency has not lost critical communications capabilities, according to the source.

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The NSA has numerous backup facilities available to maintain operations, the source said. A current and a former US official said an outage at NSA Net would not impact the agency's ability to communicate urgent intelligence to President Donald Trump while he is traveling in Asia on Air Force One. Both sources described multiple redundancies and backup networks that the government could use to communicate securely with the president.

Trump is currently in the Philippines before heading to China on Wednesday for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The NSA is responsible for collecting and analyzing foreign signals intelligence and plays a central role in supporting US intelligence and military operations. The NSA Net outage comes on the heels of multiple major tech glitches affecting airlines, banks and other corporations around the country.

Widespread Tech Glitches Ground Flights Nationwide

All flights nationwide were grounded for hours on Friday after a massive systems failure, leading to thousands of flights being delayed or canceled. The Federal Aviation Administration traced the problem to a single router in Arkansas. Investigators are examining two routers after the nationwide FAA ground stop, and there are no signs of a foreign cyberattack, according to Duffy. A separate 90-minute ground stop also hit United Airlines, while Chase Bank experienced its own system failures.

A massive outage last week affecting Microsoft products left people around the world unable to access Outlook email and Teams meetings. There is no indication that the NSA, FAA or Microsoft outages were caused by a cyberattack. But they are stark examples of how tech failures can roil markets and potentially threaten national security. The Department of Homeland Security chief told Americans to breathe amid the tech outages and insisted the homeland is secure.

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FEMA Conducts Emergency Alert Test

FEMA is set to conduct a nationwide emergency alert test amid the major tech outages. The national security expert Theresa Payton, the Fortalice Solutions CEO, outlined essential preparedness steps following multiple high-profile tech disruptions. She joined Fox and Friends to analyze the critical infrastructure concerns after consecutive system failures hit Chase Bank and United Airlines. The outage at America's most powerful intelligence agency has drawn widespread attention as officials work to understand the scope of the problem.

The agency has enacted staggered arrivals for personnel, the sources said. CNN has asked the National Security Agency for comment. This story is developing and further updates are expected as officials continue to investigate the cause.