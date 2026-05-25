Highlights from the Entertainment and Pop Culture World

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from Lionsgate is set to arrive on Hulu next month, marking its streaming release. The film hit theaters in August 2025 after debuting earlier at SXSW in 2023, where it quietly built early buzz.

Directed and written by Tony Tost, the film casts Sweeney as Penny Jo Poplin, a character caught in a chaotic, crime-driven plot centered on a Native American artifact and the black market surrounding it. The cast also includes Paul Walter Hauser, Halsey, Zahn McClarnon, and the late Eric Dane. While the film earned generally mixed-to-positive reactions from critics, its box office performance was modest. Even so, audience reception was slightly stronger, suggesting it could find a better response on streaming.

As for writing, the movie boasts a 62% critics’ score and 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. for Sydney Sweeney, the film is one part of an extremely busy stretch in her career. She has been balancing acting and producing roles across multiple high-profile projects. Her recent work includes titles like The White Lotus and Euphoria, where she continues to play Cassie Howard.

Beyond Americana, Sweeney has been building a strong production portfolio with upcoming projects including sequels and adaptations like The Housemaid‘s Secret and other large-scale film and TV ventures. Her mix of indie dramas, studio thrillers, and franchise projects has made her one of the most popular actresses working across both streaming and theatrical releases today. Rishabh Shandilya is an Entertainment and Pop Culture writer at Evolve Media, covering movies, television, and celebrity news.

He’s especially passionate about breaking down films for their themes and crafting long-form video game reviews. When he’s not writing, he’s usually watching football and yelling at missed penalties, a habit that sharpens his eye for drama and storytelling, all of which fuel his work. One of Kevin Costner‘s Western thriller movies from Warner Bros. Pictures has found a new streaming home.

This comes nearly 6 months after its initial release. Netflix expands its library with the addition of Neon’s racing drama film about a popular luxury car brand. Beginning today, the nine-episode series is available to stream in the U.S. and select international territories only.

New HBO Max movie and TV releases from May 25 to May 31, 2026, include ‘Rampage’, directed by Brad Peyton in 2018, a 2017 dystopian sci-fi movie starring Hugh Jackman from its library, an upcoming revival, and more. HBO Max will drop a 2017 dystopian sci-fi movie starring Hugh Jackman from its library very soon. Directed by a highly-acclaimed director, the film boasts great reviews and had a strong box office run.

This is a big loss for fans of the genre. Richard Dreyfuss has dropped plans to attend a cast reunion of the 1975 blockbuster Jaws. The event is scheduled for a very few days from now. Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney‘s erotic thriller movie with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s Justice Smith is now officially streaming for free.

The Housemaid, the thriller starring Sydney Sweeney, has surged to the top of streaming rankings. It is continuing its strong run with impressive ratings and comments. Sydney Sweeney‘s TV-MA-rated series returned after a four-year hiatus and has almost immediately climbed to the top of global streaming charts! An R-rated movie starring Sydney Sweeney that had a poor theatrical run at the time of release has found massive success on streaming platforms





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Sydney Sweeney Euphoria The White Lotus Indie Dramas Franchise Projects Theater Streaming The Housemaid HBO Max Netflix Tom Cruise The Raid: Redemption Richard Dean Anderson

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