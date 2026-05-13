Highlights

This text includes various news articles, namely: "DPS trooper among victims of NE Side man’s credit card skimmer scheme, affidavit says", "CPS Energy wants to withhold information regarding North Side home explosions", "Man ejected, hospitalized with major injuries after crash on South Side, police say", "FILE - United Airlines jetliner prepares to land on a runway at Denver International Airport Monday, May 11, 2026, in Denver", "United Airlines flight attendants have approved a new labor contract that will bring their first pay increases in six years", "The five-year agreement, ratified on Tuesday, covers nearly 30,000 flight attendants at United", "It includes an average 31% pay increase this summer", "boarding pay worth an additional 7% to 8% in compensation on average and $741 million in retroactive pay".

DPS trooper among victims of NE Side man’s credit card skimmer scheme , affidavit says Read full article: DPS trooper among victims of NE Side man’s credit card skimmer scheme , affidavit saysCPS Energy wants to withhold information regarding North Side home explosionsMan ejected, hospitalized with major injuries after crash on South Side, police sayFILE - United Airlines jetliner prepares to land on a runway at Denver International Airport Monday, May 11, 2026, in Denver.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)United Airlines flight attendants have approved a new labor contract that will bring their first pay increases in six years — along with boarding pay,The five-year agreement, ratified on Tuesday, covers nearly 30,000 flight attendants at United. It includes an average 31% pay increase this summer, boarding pay worth an additional 7% to 8% in compensation on average and $741 million in retroactive pay, according to the Association of Flight Attendants.

“The contract will immediately change the lives of United Flight Attendants, especially our thousands of new hires who have been hired since the pandemic,” said Ken Diaz, president of the union’s United chapter. “Our solidarity delivered the goods. ” The union said the deal also secures expanded job security, restrictions on red-eye flying, pay for lengthy delays over 2 1/2 hours, higher retirement contributions, 10 weeks paid parental leave and the elimination of 24-hour on-call reserve schedules





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United Airlines Flight Attendants Credit Card Skimmer Scheme NE Side Man’S Railroad Tracks Red-Eye Flying Boarding Pay Safety Checks Cabin For Departure Red-Eye Flying Boarding Pay Safety Checks Cabin For Departure On-Call Reserve Schedules Pay For Lengthy Delays Higher Retirement Contributions 10 Weeks Paid Parental Leave Weather Patterns Railroad Tracks Railroad Crossings Canadian Airline Strike Pay For Lengthy Delays

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