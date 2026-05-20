Highlighted News Headlines

These are some of the most notable articles from the past week, including the story about animal welfare groups suing to move three depressed elephants from a South African zoo and a shooting incident involving mosque shooters.

Animal welfare groups say 3 South African zoo elephants are depressed and sue to move themSan Diego mosque shooters met online and left writings expressing hate, FBI saysBlanche doesn't rule out considering payments for violent Jan. 6 rioters as he defends $1.8B fundIvory Coast teenager Yan Diomande took a whirlwind path from a Florida high school to the World Cup Leon Thomas to receive ASCAP Vanguard Award for shaping the future of RBONipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airHow 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of AfricaHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerThe World in PicturesUS health officials order quarantine for 2 passengers from cruise ship with hantavirus outbreakBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAffordable Care Act enrollment projected to plunge by 5 million as costs spike, analysis showsTech CEOs summoned to Congress for another hearing on social media's risks for childrenPope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 2





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Animal Welfare Depressed Elephants South African Zoo Mosque Shooters Jan. 6 Riots Leon Thomas World Cup Alphago Artificial Intelligence Cushioned Drive-By Game Edison Hummel's Math Game Chess AI Moves Forward With A 31-Year-Old Pro Deepai Math Game Retro Olympics Namta Math Game Yorkers' Math Game Ministry Of Science And Technology's Maths Ga University Of Illinois At Urbana-Champaign's

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