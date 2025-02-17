Highlands Ranch Arcade Shooting: Accomplice Killed by Deputy

A 23-year-old man, identified as Jalin Seabron, was killed by a Douglas County deputy during an active shooting incident at a Main Event arcade in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Investigators believe Seabron was an accomplice to the suspected shooter, Jessica Crowley-Sanders, who is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and felony menacing. Seabron was armed with a handgun and allegedly pointed it at people before being fatally shot by the deputy.

Jalin Seabron , 23, was killed by a Douglas County deputy responding to an active shooting at Main Event in Highlands Ranch on Saturday, February 8. Investigators believe that the man killed by a Douglas County deputy responding to an active shooting at a Highlands Ranch arcade earlier this month was an accomplice of the suspected shooter.

According to investigators, Seabron exited the arcade with the suspected shooter after the shooter fired eight shots at a 22-year-old victim inside the arcade. The victim, a friend of the suspected shooter from high school, sustained injuries to her left heel, right leg, and upper right rib cage near her armpit, as stated in court documents. Sheriff’s officials said Seabron was also armed with a handgun, repeatedly pointed his weapon at people, and refused multiple commands from the Douglas County deputy to drop his weapon. When Seabron turned toward the deputy, life-saving efforts were made, according to the sheriff’s office, but Seabron died from his injuries in the parking lot. The suspected shooter, identified as 23-year-old Jessica Crowley-Sanders, faces several charges, including attempted first-degree murder and felony menacing. Crowley-Sanders is next scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on February 27 and is currently being held in custody on a $1 million bond, according to court records





