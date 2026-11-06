Highlander Original Screenplay Comic Revealed for 2026 Release

Titan Comics unveils Highlander The Original Screenplay, a lavishly illustrated comic series written by creator Gregory Widen. The four-issue run begins December 16, 2026, at $4.99 per issue.

Titan Comics has officially announced the launch of Highlander: The Original Screenplay #1, a new comic series that will bring the unaltered vision of the 1986 cult classic to print. The debut issue is scheduled for release on December 16, 2026, and will be available to collectors for $4.99. This project offers fans a unique opportunity to experience the narrative exactly as it was originally conceived by the film's creator.

Original Screenwriter Gregory Widen Returns

Gregory Widen, the writer and creator of the original Highlander movie, has taken the lead role in scripting this four-part limited series. His involvement ensures that the dialogue and character arcs remain faithful to the initial creative intent before subsequent production changes. The comic aims to present a pure translation of his screenplay into sequential art, preserving the specific tone and pacing he originally envisioned for the project.

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Stunning Artwork by Szymon Kudranski

Polish artist Szymon Kudranski has been tasked with visualizing the story, providing the stunning artwork that will accompany Widen's text. A recent trailer previewed several striking and action-packed panels, showcasing the dynamic style that defines the publication. The official synopsis describes the narrative as a lavishly illustrated tale that follows the immortal Connor MacLeod through the centuries as he faces rivals for a mysterious prize.

Epic Scope From Highland Battlefields to New York

The story spans vast distances and timelines, moving from the Highland battlefields of 1538 to the dangerous urban streets of New York City in 1986. This geographical and temporal jump highlights the epic scale of the original screenplay, blending action with romance across different eras. The tagline explicitly promises an uncut and expanded version of the material, suggesting deeper exploration of scenes that may have been altered in the final theatrical cut.

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Franchise History and Casting Connections

The original 1986 fantasy action-adventure film introduced audiences to Connor MacLeod, a Scottish Highlander who discovers his immortality after centuries of secret duels. The movie featured Christopher Lambert in the title role, alongside Sean Connery as Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez. Supporting cast members included Roxanne Hart, Clancy Brown, and Beatie Edney, all contributing to the film's enduring legacy among genre enthusiasts.

Release Schedule and Future Reboot Updates

The four-issue comic series will conclude with its second issue arriving on January 6, 2027. While the comic explores the past, the franchise continues to evolve with a new reboot featuring Henry Cavill as Connor MacLeod and Russell Crowe as Ramírez. Additional cast members for the upcoming reboot include Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Drew McIntyre, and Jeremy Irons, signaling a major revitalization of the Highlander brand for modern audiences.