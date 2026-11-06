Highlander Creator Gregory Widen Adapts Original 1986 Screenplay

Titan Comics releases Highlander: The Original Screenplay in December 2026, adapting Gregory Widen's 1986 draft to celebrate the franchise's 40th anniversary.

Gregory Widen is officially adapting his original 1986 screenplay for Highlander into a new comic series, bringing the creator back to the roots of the franchise for its 40th anniversary. Titan Comics will publish Highlander: The Original Screenplay as a four-issue limited series starting in December 2026. This project marks a significant milestone for the intellectual property, offering fans a chance to experience the story as it was initially conceived before decades of revisions.

Widen Returns To Original Highlander Vision

Gregory Widen is taking full ownership of the narrative by adapting his own early work, with artwork provided by Syzmon Kudransky. The project is being released through Titan Comics, a major publisher known for licensed media adaptations. This new comic series aims to capture the raw, uncut vision that Widen originally pitched, distinguishing it from the live-action films that followed. It serves as a direct continuation of the author's creative journey, moving from a college assignment to a polished comic book adaptation.

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Highlander Screenplay Evolution And Continuity

The original draft of Highlander was written by Gregory Widen while he was an undergraduate student at UCLA. He sold the script for a surprisingly low amount at the time, not anticipating it would become a multi-million dollar multimedia franchise. Since its initial sale, the screenplay underwent radical revisions during production and in subsequent drafts, leading to the version seen in the 1986 film. Connor MacLeod was born in the 15th century in Widen's draft, whereas the movie moved this to the 16th century. The new comic appears to adopt the movie chronology, signaling a blend of original intent and established canon.

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Franchise Legacy And Fan Reactions

Highlander has developed one of the richest lore structures in modern pop culture since its debut. The franchise includes five live-action movies, an animated film, three television shows, two web series, and various novels and comics. The new adaptation opens a new continuity that fans have long speculated about, offering a look at what could have been. The trailer released by Titan Comics promises a different portrayal of Connor MacLeod and the Kurgan compared to previous iterations. Enthusiasts are eager to discover how Widen has updated his primitive work after 40 years, particularly regarding story elements and iconography.

Release Date And Future Implications

The first issue of Highlander: The Original Screenplay drops on December 16, 2026, from Titan Comics. This release coincides with the franchise's 40th anniversary, providing a full-circle moment for the saga. The comic serves as a fascinating bridge until the next on-screen chapter in the series arrives, with a cinematic reboot currently struggling in development. The project validates the original screenplay's enduring appeal and offers a definitive version of Widen's initial concepts.