Highlander Comic Release Date Confirmed for January 2027

Titan Comics confirms Highlander: The Original Screenplay #2 arrives January 6, 2027. This graphic novel adaptation of Gregory Widen's screenplay offers fans new Connor MacLeod content before the Henry Cavill reboot.

Fans awaiting the return of the immortal warrior to the big screen have a concrete timeline for upcoming media releases. Titan Comics has officially confirmed that Highlander: The Original Screenplay #2 will be available for purchase on January 6, 2027. This specific date provides a clear anchor point for enthusiasts tracking the franchise's expansion beyond the long-in-development Henry Cavill film project.

Screenplay Adaptation Schedule Details

Titan Comics is executing a structured release plan for the four-part comic series adapting the original script written by creator Gregory Widen. The first issue launched on December 16, 2026, establishing the initial narrative foundation for the modern audience. The second installment follows closely on the January 6, 2027 date, maintaining a rapid production cadence that keeps momentum high for the property. This sequential rollout ensures that readers receive new content consistently rather than waiting for a single delayed event.

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Creative Team and Issue Synopsis

The creative forces behind this specific issue include writer Gregory Widen and artist Szymon Kudrański, who bring the text to life visually. Robert Hack serves as the primary cover artist, while additional variant covers are provided by Lee Binding and Szymon Kudrański. The narrative focuses on Connor MacLeod receiving training from the mysterious stranger Ramirez, setting up his skills for future conflicts. The story progresses through centuries, highlighting the eternal struggle for the prize that defines the Highlander mythos.

Hardcover Collection and Pricing Structure

Titan Comics has announced a comprehensive hardcover edition collecting all four issues of the screenplay adaptation. This complete volume is scheduled for release on July 27, 2027, offering a convenient format for collectors. The individual second issue retails for $4.99, providing an accessible entry point for casual readers. The full hardcover collection is priced at $26.99, presenting a cost-effective alternative for those wishing to own the entire arc in one binding.

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Timeline Relative to Henry Cavill Film

The publication schedule positions these comic releases significantly ahead of the anticipated Henry Cavill Highlander reboot. Industry estimates suggest the Cavill film will likely arrive in late 2027 or early 2028, though no official studio date exists yet. The July 27, 2027 hardcover launch ensures that fans will have substantial new canonical material well before any theatrical release occurs. This strategy allows the franchise to maintain engagement and revenue streams during the extended development period of the major motion picture.

Impact on Franchise Engagement

This structured approach to media distribution addresses the impatience surrounding the stalled film production. By delivering high-quality visual adaptations of the original source material, Titan Comics provides immediate value to the dedicated fanbase. The consistent release dates create predictable touchpoints for consumers to follow the story's progression. This method sustains interest in the Highlander brand while the larger cinematic project continues its complex development phase.