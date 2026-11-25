Demand for Highland cow encounters skyrocketed by 2057% in 2025. Frankly Farm owner Natalie Franklin-Hackett discusses the rise of animal-assisted therapy and its impact on modern stress relief.

A new phenomenon is transforming the rural wellness landscape, shifting focus from traditional relaxation methods to direct interaction with farm animals. Demand for Highland cow experiences rocketed by 2,057% during 2025, according to booking data from WonderDays experiences. This dramatic increase signals a significant pivot in consumer behavior toward nature-based stress relief. Once primarily recognized for their appearance on decorative merchandise, these shaggy bovines are now the center of a burgeoning tourism sector. Visitors are increasingly seeking unique opportunities to unwind and reconnect with the natural world, moving away from the pressures of modern urban life. The trend shows no signs of slowing down as more individuals prioritize tangible, biological connections for mental health.

The Rise of Animal-Assisted Wellness

Highland cow experiences provide a distinct alternative to conventional spa days and silent retreats, which have long been the go-to solutions for stress management. The core appeal lies in the unique physical and emotional interaction with the animals, which offer a blend of majesty and approachability. Unlike sterile hotel environments, these rural settings provide fresh air and open spaces that enhance the therapeutic effect.

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The popularity of this sector is driven by the specific temperament of the Highland cow. These creatures are described as naturally docile and content, making them safe and comforting companions for visitors of all ages. Their impressive horns and distinctive coats add an element of awe, while their calm demeanor allows for close physical contact, such as hugging and grooming, which fosters a sense of immediate tranquility.

Frankly Farm Leads the Charge in Shropshire

Natalie Franklin-Hackett, the owner of Frankly Farm in Shropshire, has witnessed this growth firsthand. Previously an assistant headteacher, she and her husband John left their careers in inner-city education to start the farm after the COVID pandemic. They sold their city assets and moved to the countryside, seeking a lifestyle change that combined their love for animals with a need for personal healing.

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Frankly Farm began with a small herd of nine alpacas, offering walking experiences that evolved into a broader range of attractions. Today, the farm offers tours with alpacas, sheep, and Highland cows. Cow-hugging has become the most in-demand experience for visitors, surpassing all other activities. Natalie notes that they were ahead of the curve when they started, as few other attractions focused on Highland cows as a primary draw.

Psychological Benefits and Scientific Backing

The shift toward animal-assisted therapy is supported by scientific evidence regarding emotional wellbeing. Interacting with gentle farm animals triggers the release of oxytocin, a neurochemical that regulates stress and elevates mood. Physical engagement, such as stroking the distinct coat of a Highland cow, provides a biologically backed method to lower cortisol levels and induce calm.

Natalie Franklin-Hackett emphasizes that animal welfare is at the heart of Frankly Farm's operations. She states that offering a natural anti-anxiety experience is vital, especially given the widespread mental health challenges brought on by the pandemic. Both she and her husband suffered from emotional stress and anxiety, which motivated them to create a space that serves as a natural antidote to the high-pressure environments many people face daily.

Cost-Effective Alternatives to Traditional Spa Culture

Highland cow experiences are emerging as a cost-effective alternative to exclusive and high-cost spa retreats. While traditional pampering services can cost hundreds of pounds, interacting with farm animals delivers comparable therapeutic returns at a fraction of the price. This accessibility allows a wider demographic to benefit from wellness activities, including families seeking screen-free time and couples looking for novel date night ideas.

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The trend also serves as an antidote to screen fatigue. While social media may have popularized the image of the Highland cow, the physical experience encourages visitors to disconnect from digital devices. Stepping into a pasture to interact with animals provides a rare opportunity to ground oneself in the real world, offering meaningful memories that last longer than virtual distractions. As this sector expands, other attractions are likely to follow the model established by pioneers like Frankly Farm.