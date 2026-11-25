Demand for Highland cow experiences skyrocketed by 2,057% in 2025. This article explores the wellness trend, stakeholder insights from Frankly Farm, and the therapeutic benefits of animal interaction.

Interest in Highland cows has transitioned from a viral aesthetic on merchandise to a substantial wellbeing industry, with booking data from WonderDays experiences revealing a staggering 2,057% increase in demand during 2025. Visitors are increasingly seeking unique, nature-based methods to unwind, reconnect with the environment, and escape the intense pressures of modern daily life. This surge indicates a permanent shift in how consumers approach mental health and relaxation, moving away from traditional spa routines toward animal-assisted therapies.

The Rise of Animal-Assisted Wellness

The core mechanism behind this trend lies in the direct psychological and physiological benefits of interacting with large, gentle farm animals. Clinical research consistently demonstrates that positive physical engagement with animals triggers a significant release of oxytocin, the neurochemical responsible for regulating stress and elevating mood. Stroking the distinct, shaggy coat of a Highland cow provides an immediate, biologically backed method to lower cortisol levels and induce a genuine state of calm.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Soundtrack Expands With 57 Tracks and Major Artists

Unlike sitting cross-legged on a yoga mat or attempting to focus on a meditation app, which can feel abstract or difficult for many, stepping into a pasture offers tangible sensory grounding. The sheer charm of a giant, gentle creature instantly melts away worries without the need for special gear, fancy jargon, or expensive equipment. This natural therapy requires only fresh air and an open space, making it an accessible form of relaxation for individuals who find traditional mindfulness practices ineffective or intimidating.

Frankly Farm and the Personal Story Behind the Boom

At the forefront of this movement is Frankly Farm in Shropshire, where owner Natalie Franklin-Hackett reports that cow-hugging has become the most in-demand experience for visitors. Natalie, a former assistant headteacher who spent over 18 years working in challenging inner-city schools, and her husband John experienced significant emotional stress during the COVID pandemic. Once lockdown restrictions lifted, they realized they needed a fundamental change in lifestyle to recover their wellbeing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Initially, the couple began with an Alpaca walking experience, which quickly evolved into a full-scale rural retreat. They sold their city assets and relocated to the countryside, starting with a herd of nine alpacas before expanding to include sheep and Highland cows. Natalie notes that they were ahead of the curve when they started, as very few people previously considered Highland cows as a primary attraction. Today, Frankly Farm serves as a model for how personal wellness journeys can evolve into community-focused businesses.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Therapeutic Value

Natalie Franklin-Hackett describes the Highland cow as a calm and content creature that offers a joyful as well as therapeutic experience. She highlights that these animals possess a naturally docile nature and a genuine love for being groomed, which makes them uniquely suited for interaction. Despite their intimidating size and majestic, impressive horns, they remain charming and approachable, creating a paradoxical appeal that draws visitors from all walks of life.

John and Natalie Franklin-Hackett emphasize that animal welfare is at the heart of everything they do. They view their farm not just as a tourist destination but as a provider of a natural anti-anxiety resource. Natalie points out that both she and her husband suffered from anxiety during the pandemic, and offering a tangible relief to others who face similar struggles has proven to be a perfect career move. Their approach combines their lifelong love of animals with a professional commitment to providing special, healing experiences for the public.

Real-World Impact and Future Consequences

The practical impact of this trend is reshaping the leisure market by offering a cost-effective alternative to exclusive, high-cost spa culture. While traditional wellness retreats often require paying hundreds of pounds for luxurious pampering, Highland cow-hugging delivers similar therapeutic returns at a fraction of the cost. This democratization of wellness allows a broader demographic to access mental health benefits, whether they are seeking a spa alternative, a screen-free family activity, or a fun date night for couples.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an era saturated with brief, artificial distractions, consumers are increasingly seeking meaningful, real-world experiences that last a lifetime. Interacting with Highland cows serves as a direct antidote to screen fatigue, helping individuals disconnect from digital devices and ground themselves in the physical world. The trend shows no sign of abating, with experiences popping up everywhere as people recognize the value of simple, nature-based joy over digital consumption.

The data from WonderDays and the success of establishments like Frankly Farm suggest that this is more than a passing fad. It represents a lasting cultural correction towards valuing authentic connection and biological wellbeing. As more individuals discover the calming power of these gentle giants, the integration of animal-assisted therapy into mainstream wellness routines is likely to expand further.

Ultimately, the Highland cow has evolved from a pattern on a water bottle to a significant contributor to public mental health. The combination of natural therapy, scientific backing, and accessible pricing ensures that these animals will continue to play a major role in how society approaches stress relief and emotional restoration in the coming years.