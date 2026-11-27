Southampton's Highfield House Hotel closes amid protests, with plans to build 260 student bedrooms replacing the asylum seeker facility in Portswood.

Highfield House Hotel in Southampton is set to close as an asylum accommodation facility and undergo redevelopment into student housing. The property located in the Portswood district will provide 260 bedrooms for students once the current tenants depart. This decision follows months of local unrest and anti-asylum protests that began in the summer of 2025.

Relocation of Asylum Seekers and Hotel Closure

Satvir Kaur, the Labour MP for Southampton Test, confirmed that sixty-five asylum seekers currently residing at Highfield House will be moved out over the next few months. This relocation aligns with the Home Office's broader scheme to close every asylum hotel in the country. The move marks the end of a contentious chapter for the building, which became the focal point for community tensions over the last year.

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Local councillor John Savage welcomed the closure, noting that the prolonged protests had severely disrupted daily life for both residents and local businesses. He emphasized the need for clear communication regarding the relocation process for those leaving the site. Savage also requested that local residents be kept informed as the transition unfolds to maintain community stability during the handover period.

Impact on Local Businesses and Community Tensions

The presence of asylum seekers at Highfield House had significant consequences for neighboring enterprises. Ceno Restaurant, which shared the building and operated for more than twenty years, was forced to shut down and relocate. The business cited ongoing damage caused by residents and restricted access to the hotel car park as primary reasons for the closure.

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After Ceno Restaurant closed, the vacant building was taken over by squatters last winter. Homeless volunteer Russ Kitching highlighted this event as evidence of a double standard in government funding priorities. He argued that resources were being directed toward migrants while local homeless individuals received inadequate support for their housing needs.

Developer Plans and Public Consultation

Developer Gilltown is currently designing specific plans for the Highfield House site rather than applying a standard student accommodation model. James Gillespie, director at Gilltown, stated that his team has deep roots in Southampton and has sought the right project for many years. The developer aims to create a tailored solution that addresses the unique characteristics of the location.

Despite the developer's progress, many local residents have voiced opposition to the proposed student housing. David Phillips, a 74-year-old resident, argued that the area requires smaller housing units that fit the local environment. He suggested that existing student buildings in the city are underutilized and questioned the necessity of adding more student capacity to Portswood.

Competing Views on Housing Needs

Concerns about the nature of the development have split the community. A 79-year-old woman living nearby expressed fear that a large multi-storey structure would alter the character of the residential area. Another resident, also aged 79, called instead for affordable social housing, stating that the community does not need more student accommodation.

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Some residents worry that students might generate more noise and behavioral issues than the previous occupants. However, not all local business owners share these concerns. Ozzie Yildirim Ordu, owner of Nova Cafe, hopes the influx of hundreds of students will boost trade. He noted that Portswood is primarily a student area and believes more residents will benefit nearby businesses.

The transformation of Highfield House represents a shift in policy and local demographics. While the closure addresses immediate security and noise complaints, the introduction of student housing introduces new variables for the neighborhood. The coming months will test whether the redevelopment plan can satisfy both the developer's vision and the community's desire for stability.