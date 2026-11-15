Highest Rated Books on Goodreads 2020s: Sunrise on the Reaping, Project Hail Mary

Explore the highest-rated books on Goodreads in the 2020s. Discover why Sunrise on the Reaping, Project Hail Mary, and The Will of the Many topped reader lists with exceptional ratings.

Launched in January of 2007 and owned by Amazon since 2013, Goodreads is the world's largest social reading platform and book review website. It functions as both a digital database and a community hub for bookworms, allowing users to rate and review books. Over the course of the 2020s so far, Goodreads users have been entirely unafraid to rave about their favorite books. This enthusiasm has resulted in several masterpieces on the site receiving remarkably high ratings. These are must-read titles not only for people who already love contemporary literature. They are perhaps especially important for those who would dare to say that literature throughout the last six years has not been great.

Suzanne Collins Leads Dystopian Prequel Success

During a fateful night of channel-surfing on television, Suzanne Collins saw a reality show on one channel and footage of the invasion of Iraq on the other. After both images started merging in her mind, the idea for The Hunger Games came about. The novel ended up being so successful that it spawned a whole new wave of dystopian literature for young adult readers. This led to a hyper-successful series of books and a multimedia franchise. Last year, Collins published the second prequel novel in the series, Sunrise on the Reaping. It details a 16-year-old Haymitch's experiences fighting in the deadly Second Quarter Quell 24 years before the events of the first novel. It is not only one of the highest-rated books of the decade on Goodreads. It is also the highest-rated in the whole Hunger Games saga, with a Goodreads Rating of 4.49.

Also read The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Premieres November 20, Dethroning GTA VI at Box Office

Sci-Fi Author Andy Weir Captures Space Hope

Andy Weir has only published four novels so far, but that has been more than enough for him to have already firmly established himself as one of the best hard science fiction authors currently working. His latest work is the Hugo Award winner Project Hail Mary, which holds a Goodreads Rating of 4.51. The story follows a man who wakes up alone with amnesia on a deep-space starship. He slowly recovers his memories and discovers that he is Earth's final hope to stop a star-eating microbe from destroying the galaxy. It is one of the best sci-fi books published since 2020, and it is not even close. It serves as a love letter to hard sci-fi unlike any other that the subgenre has seen in quite a few years.

Fantasy Novel Challenges Roman-Inspired Empire

As if any more proof were needed that speculative fiction has dominated 2020s literature on Goodreads, there is also Australian author James Islington's The Will of the Many. This book holds a Goodreads Rating of 4.56 and is the first epic fantasy novel in the Hierarchy series. It is one of those books that are spiritually Brandon Sanderson. It is set in a fictional civilization inspired by the Golden Age of the Roman Republic. In it, an undercover former prince infiltrates the empire's elite academy to solve a murder. He aims to find an ancient weapon and destroy the regime that killed his family. This entry highlights the variety of genres achieving top marks on the platform.

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Reader Preferences Shift Toward Optimistic Narratives

These are some incredibly varied books that provide remarkably different experiences. However, there are most definitely qualities that they all have in common. They are all admirably entertaining from cover to cover. They are all delectably creative, and they are all among Goodreads users' favorite books of the 21st century. The list from dystopian prequels like Sunrise on the Reaping to vast fantasy epics like Rhythm of War, provides undeniable proof that the world of contemporary literature has plenty to offer for bibliophilic palates of all kinds. These titles demonstrate that high engagement does not require a single genre to dominate.

Upcoming Adaptations Drive Current Book Sales

With the soon-to-release film being one of the most anticipated book-to-movie adaptations of 2026, there is no bad time to experience Sunrise on the Reaping. Goodreads users love it not only because of how it greatly enriches the lore of the series. They also appreciate that it is a legitimately phenomenally-written YA novel with more than enough to appeal to teenagers and adults alike. It is described as dark, complex, violent, impeccably paced, and as politically outspoken as any great dystopian book should be. It remains a must-read for all fans of the genre.

Universal Appeal Defines Top Rated Science Fiction

Hard science fiction is all about celebrating the beauty of science and the power of human ingenuity. Project Hail Mary is full of that spirit, coupled perfectly with a few highly effective doses of softer sci-fi elements. That makes it one of the most universally accessible hard sci-fi novels of all time. That is precisely why so many Goodreads users have taken the time to give it a sky-high rating on the platform. They love it for its irresistible sense of humor, its relentlessly comforting and upbeat tone, and its complete lack of cynicism or scientific pretentiousness. Readers also cherish the exquisitely fun relationship between protagonist Ryland Grace and his alien buddy, Rocky.