Who were the highest and lowest graded players from the Dallas Cowboys inexcusable loss to the Eagles on Thanksgiving.

all season long, the Dallas Cowboys entered Week 12 with a sliver of hope of making a run in the NFC East.when they squandered a 31-10 third quarter lead against the Philadelphia Eagles and lost 39-38 on a last-second field goal.which include showdowns with the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

With Dallas dominating on offense as of late, there's reason to believe they can put up points against these teams. The problem is that their defense was torched by Joe Milton III and has been unable to stop anyone all year.is evident in the Week 12 grades from PFF. Let's take a look at the Cowboys' highest-graded and lowest-graded players against the Eagles, with the defensive side of the ball accounting for all the lowest-graded Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

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Dak Prescott was the best player on the field for the Cowboys this week, throwing for 291 yards with two touchdown passes and one touchdown run,. Camden Brown was second, but had just four snaps. CeeDee Lamb ended up with a 77.8, as he was on fire in this one with seven receptions for 134 yards. There were several highly-graded defenders including Dee Winters, Quinnen Williams, and Rashan Gary.