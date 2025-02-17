High Winds Cause Widespread Damage Across Philadelphia Region

A severe weather event brought high winds and heavy rain to the Philadelphia region on Sunday, February 17, 2025, resulting in widespread damage to property and power outages. Trees fell across roadways and onto structures, and power lines were downed, leaving thousands without electricity. Utility crews and tree removal services worked tirelessly to restore power and clear debris.

Severe weather conditions, characterized by high winds , wreaked havoc across the Philadelphia region on Sunday night, February 17, 2025, causing widespread damage to property and disrupting power supplies. Reports indicate that numerous trees were uprooted and brought down by the strong gusts, landing on structures, blocking roadways, and even causing damage to parked vehicles.

In Sharon Hill, a Sunoco gas station on the 600 block of Chester Pike suffered significant damage when the awning was ripped off by the wind. Additionally, a tree fell in a heavily wooded area on the 3300 block of Darby Road in Haverford. The incident prompted a surge in calls to local tree removal services, with Jake Chmielowski, owner of Jake's Tree Service, reporting a significant increase in demand. His company received approximately 20 calls since 6 p.m. on Sunday for various tree-related emergencies, ranging from trees on structures to trees blocking driveways and even trees falling onto buildings and houses.The Action Cam captured footage of the aftermath on the 1100 block of East Baltimore Pike in Nether Providence, where multiple trees and power lines came crashing down across the street, disrupting traffic. In the Overbrook section of Philadelphia, fallen trees impacted at least five parked cars on the 5600 block of Wyndale Avenue. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in any of these incidents. Ben Armstrong, spokesperson for PECO, stated that the utility company is actively working to assess the damage and restore power to affected areas. With wind warnings in effect through the following day, power crews and tree services anticipate an even busier day ahead, bracing for an influx of calls and preparing for extensive restoration efforts





6abc / 🏆 250. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Weather High Winds Damage Power Outages Philadelphia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

High Winds Cause Widespread Flight Delays and Power Outages in PhiladelphiaStrong winds brought chaos to Philadelphia on Sunday, disrupting air travel and leaving thousands without power. Philadelphia International Airport experienced nearly 300 flight delays, while Peco reported over 130,000 customers affected by outages.

Read more »

First Alert: Snow, Ice, and High Winds Threaten Philadelphia SuburbsA winter storm is expected to bring snow, ice, and strong winds to the Philadelphia suburbs this weekend, posing a threat to travel and power lines. The storm is expected to start as snow on Saturday afternoon, quickly transitioning to rain in the I-78 corridor and south. Freezing rain is possible in higher elevations north of I-78. The storm is expected to change to sleet in the evening, with localized flooding possible due to 1.5 to 2 inches of rain. Strong winds, gusting up to 60 mph, are expected on Sunday and Monday, posing a risk of downed trees and power outages.

Read more »

Driver Killed When Tree Falls on Car During High Winds in PhiladelphiaA driver was killed Sunday night in Philadelphia when a tree fell onto her vehicle during high winds. The incident occurred on the 500 block of W. Hill Creek Drive at around 6:09 p.m. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the unidentified woman deceased at the scene. Neighbors expressed concerns about the health of trees in the area for years and hope the city will take action to prevent future tragedies.

Read more »

Hurricane-Force Winds Wreak Havoc in Philadelphia, Causing Power Outages and Dangerous ConditionsA high wind warning remains in effect for Philadelphia and its surrounding areas after powerful winds from the remnants of a hurricane caused widespread power outages, downed trees, and even a fatality.

Read more »

Strong Winds Cause Widespread Power Outages Across New JerseyA powerful cold front and a low-pressure system moving over New England brought strong winds to New Jersey, resulting in widespread power outages and wind gusts exceeding 50 mph in some areas.

Read more »

Strong winds into Tuesday evening, winds pick up again Wednesday in ChicagoStrong winds into Tuesday evening, winds pick up again Wednesday in Chicago

Read more »