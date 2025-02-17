High Winds and Cold Temperatures Forecast for Week Ahead with Potential Snowstorm

A weekend winter storm brought heavy snow, ice, and rain, followed by damaging high winds. Meteorologists warn of a prolonged period of cold temperatures and the possibility of a significant snowstorm mid-week.

Damaging high winds followed a weekend winter storm that generated snow, ice, and rain, setting the stage for a cold week ahead with another snow threat. The wind will be a major factor through Monday, with gusts possibly topping 50 mph. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for parts of the Tri-State and a wind advisory for the immediate New York City area through Monday. It will be much colder as the skies clear for the first half of next week.

High temperatures will be below freezing most of the week, and the wind will make it feel even colder. Cold air in place will also set the stage for a coastal storm that can bring snow Wednesday night and Thursday. That storm, which was moving ashore in the West on Sunday, will spread disruptive wintry weather first across the nation's midsection and may be the biggest snowstorm of the season for parts of the mid-Atlantic by mid-week. Although it's still too early to lock in snow totals for our area, models suggest the heaviest snow will fall to the south and along the coast





