Officials anticipate downed trees and power lines as a result of the windstorm, which is expected to cover much of the Pacific Northwest coastline.

National Weather Service officials urge caution as high winds are expected on beaches and headlands along much of Washington and Oregon's coastline from Wednesday night into Thursday, Nov. 26.

ThanksgivingHigh wind warnings are in effect for much of Washington and Oregon's coastline. The gold shows where a high wind warning is in effect. NWS Seattle issued a high wind warning for the Grays Harbor County coast and the northern Washington coast, which includes coastal Clallam and Jefferson counties. South winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour are expected, with gusts up to 60 mph.

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Officials expect damaging winds to bring down trees and power lines, causing widespread power outages in these areas. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. NWS Portland issued a second warning for the coasts of Clatsop and Tillamook counties in Oregon and the southern Washington coast in Pacific County.