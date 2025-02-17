High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory Issued for Tri-State Region

Strong winds are expected to batter the tri-state region through Monday, posing a hazard to trees and power lines. Temperatures will plummet Tuesday morning, with wind chills in the single digits.

Strong, dangerous winds are expected to sweep across the tri-state region through Monday, bringing with them a high wind warning and wind advisory . Gusts could reach up to 60 mph in areas west of the city, posing a significant threat to trees, power lines, and infrastructure. In New York City, Long Island, Connecticut, the Hudson Valley, and Hudson and Bergen counties, a wind advisory is in effect.

The high winds follow a period of freezing rain that has caused ice accumulation, making the situation even more hazardous. Tuesday will see a slight decrease in wind speeds but an even steeper drop in temperatures. Expect temperatures in the teens and wind chills dipping into the single digits Tuesday morning. The forecast remains uncertain regarding a potential nor'easter. While some models initially predicted a major impact from the storm, others suggested it would stay further south or east over the Atlantic. The models are gradually converging, suggesting that New York City might avoid the brunt of the storm. However, it's crucial to remember that this is still four days out, and the situation could change. Thankfully, temperatures are expected to rebound towards the weekend and the following week, with a drier forecast predicted after Thursday.





