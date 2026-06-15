High water, debris prompt temporary closure of Comal River

Recreational access to the Comal River has been temporarily closed due to high water flows and hazardous conditions caused by heavy rains.

Recreational access to the Comal River has been temporarily closed due to high water flows and hazardous conditions caused by heavy rains. NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Recreational access to the Comal River has been temporarily closed due to high water flows and hazardous conditions caused by heavy rains.

The closure was ordered by the New Braunfels Chief of Police after river flows surpassed 500 cubic feet per second. City officials reported poor water clarity and an accumulation of debris along the riverbanks and near the popular Tube Chute dam. Authorities plan to reevaluate the river conditions later Tuesday to determine when recreational activities can safely resume.

Meanwhile, recreational access to the Guadalupe River within the New Braunfels city limits remains open and is currently unaffected by the recent rainfall. However, city officials urge anyone participating in water recreation to exercise caution and wear life vests. The closure comes as additional showers and thunderstorms are expected to drop more rainfall on the area. These ongoing weather patterns will factor into future decisions regarding river access.

The sheriff’s office said it executed a search warrant for narcotics after deputies received a tip alleging possible narcotics use at the residence. Flash Flood Warnings until 9 a.m. for parts of South Texas after 2 to 4 inches of rain. Flood Watch through Tuesday as tropical moisture fuels more storms, with 1 inch per hour rates near the Hill Country. Texas community mourns Carlos and Jenn Mugica of Castle Hills, killed together in an I-10 crash near Flatonia.

Cause still under investigation as tributes pour in for the couple known for years of local giving. Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down Southwest Loop 410 near Military Dr. in San Antonio. Two vehicles collided around 5:30 a.m., burst into flames, and all occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Heavy rain is flooding low-water crossings across San Antonio, forcing multiple road closures including Britters Rd.

, Blakeley, Cave Ln. , and Contour Dr. Officials urge drivers to turn around and avoid flooded streets.





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