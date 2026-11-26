A section of the Pacifica Municipal Pier collapsed Wednesday as king tides and waves up to 30 feet pounded the Northern California coast, though most of the Bay Area escaped major flooding.

The Pacifica Municipal Pier collapsed Wednesday morning as 20 to 30 foot waves pounded the Northern California coast, marking a dramatic failure for the aging structure. The L-shaped pier, built in 1973, crumbled at its weakest point farthest out in the ocean despite being closed to the public since June due to unsafe concrete cracks. This collapse occurred even as meteorologists noted the overall storm system weakened significantly before reaching its peak intensity against the shoreline.

While the pier destruction made headlines, damage across the broader Bay Area remained surprisingly minimal. Record high tides were expected to cause widespread flooding around the San Francisco Bay shoreline, but the storm came in weaker than anticipated. Runways at San Francisco International Airport remained dry and Alviso on San Jose's waterfront saw no significant water intrusion. Local officials were able to announce the early reopening of the Posey Tube between Oakland and Alameda, which had been closed for safety checks.

Also read Video shows Pacifica Pier collapse as king tides batter NorCal landmark

Humboldt Bay in Northern California experienced its second highest tide level ever recorded during this event. Despite this near-record water level, the city of Capitola escaped with no structural damage to its recently repaired wharf. City Manager Rudy Escalante confirmed that large sand berms successfully reduced wave energy, protecting oceanfront restaurants from the surge. The Capitola wharf, strengthened after a major 2023 storm, remained secure throughout the high tide window.

Meteorologists attributed the lack of widespread disaster to fortunate timing and storm intensity. The storm centered largely over Marin, Sonoma, Mendocino, and Humboldt counties but arrived during low tide in many areas. San Jose received no measurable rain and the rain in San Francisco ended by 2 am. National Weather Service meteorologist Sebastian Westerink noted that the big waves with high energy certainly contributed to the demise of the pier, but the timing spared most infrastructure.

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Forecasters had predicted tides in San Francisco would reach 8.5 feet higher than average low tide. However, at the peak at 10:48 am, tides topped out at 8.21 feet, slightly below the previous day's record of 8.23 feet. Jan Null of Golden Gate Weather Services described the storm as a sesame seed short of a nothing burger for most of the region. He noted that San Francisco only received a third of an inch of rain, preventing the kind of street flooding seen in previous storms.

The loss of the Pacifica pier is expected to cost around twenty million dollars to restore or replace. State Senator Josh Becker emphasized that the pier is a community gathering place and economic driver for the entire city. Local leaders had requested federal funding for repairs earlier this year, warning that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. The collapse serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of aging coastal infrastructure to increasing storm severity and high tides.

Similar structural issues were observed at the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf, where a 180-foot section collapsed during large storms in late 2024. That city has repaired the end of the wharf but has not rebuilt what was lost. The Santa Cruz Wharf was closed for most of Wednesday due to the big waves but was scheduled to reopen shortly after the peak tide passed. Workers continued to monitor the stability of the repaired sections as waters began to recede.

Local residents gathered on nearby streets to watch the Pacifica pier fail, with some expressing surprise at the scale of the destruction. Carlos Patel, owner of the Pacific Drift Hotel, stated he had never seen waves that big in his 25 years of living in Pacifica. He watched the end of the structure collapse and expressed hope that the remaining sections would not sustain further damage. The Chit Chat Cafe, a popular spot at the foot of the wharf, remained closed as cleanup efforts began.

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Coastal flooding did inundate some neighborhoods in Pacifica and Mill Valley, where cyclists and kayakers navigated flooded bike paths. In Sunset Beach, residents installed wooden flood barriers along the waterfront to protect properties from the rising tide. In Huntington Beach, the high water levels allowed for unusual recreational activities, including surfing through coastal floodwaters. These localized impacts highlighted the variability of the storm's effects across different coastal communities.

As the storm passed, the region began assessing the full extent of the damage and planning for future resilience. The collapse of the Pacifica pier has reignited discussions about infrastructure investment and prevention strategies. Officials are now focusing on securing federal funds and ensuring public safety while the community mourns the loss of a historic landmark. The event serves as a critical test case for how coastal cities manage the growing threats of king tides and storm surges.