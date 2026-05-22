High-tech gadgetry unearths a 500-year-old shipwreck in French waters

A team of experts, including the ROV-C 4000 and other advanced equipment, is probing the depths of the Mediterranean Sea to investigate an ancient shipwreck, believed to hold relics from Northern Italy, and to recover the cargo using various high-tech gadgets.

A specialized robot equipped with HD cameras and manipulator arms is exploring the depths of the Mediterranean Sea to investigate an 16th-century shipwreck believed to be a 'genuine time capsule ,' while also using advanced sonar and autonomous underwater drones.

The ROV-C 4000 was brought in to retrieve delicate cargo, particularly ceramics, from the sunken merchant ship approximately 1.5 miles below the surface of the French coast. In collaboration with the French Navy and the Department of Underwater Archaeological Research, the mission aims to create a 3D model of the wreck to study its artifacts without further disturbance. The project will continue for several more years





BGR / 🏆 234. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Deep-Sea Archaeology Time Capsule ROV-C 4000 Camarat 4 French Navy Department Of Underwater Archaeological Resear Advanced Sonar

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Appalachian Mountains hold enough lithium to make 500 billion cellphones, researchers discoverResearchers with the U.S. Geological Survey estimated that the ancient Appalachians mountain system holds 2.5 million tons of the critical element lithium.

Read more »

Blue Run Spirits releases special Indy 500-themed bourbonIndianapolis Motor Speedway teamed up with Blue Run Spirits for a special Indianapolis 500-themed release of its Kentucky Straight High Rye Bourbon.

Read more »

Mick Schumacher Adapting to Whole Indianapolis ExperienceLegacy driver prepared to make his own mark on the tricky 500 oval.

Read more »

French Study Finds Heart Disease Risk from High Preservative ConsumptionA study conducted by French researchers has found a link between high preservative consumption and an increased risk of heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes. The study involved nearly 112,400 people and analyzed their dietary habits over a period of seven to eight years.

Read more »