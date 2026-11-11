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High surf warning issued for Bay Area beaches this weekend

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High surf warning issued for Bay Area beaches this weekend
Bay Area Weather · Pacific Ocean
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'Dangerously' high surf is expected along the Bay Area coastline this weekend, with breaking waves predicted to reach 25 to 30 feet.

“Dangerously” high surf is expected along the Bay Area coastline this weekend, with breaking waves predicted to reach 25 to 30 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

"Dangerously" high surf is expected along the Bay Area coastline this weekend, with breaking waves predicted to reach 25 to 30 feet, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service has issued a high surf warning in anticipation of the massive swells. The warning is slated to go into effect at 6 p.m. Friday and expire at 4 a.m. Sunday. The public is asked to stay out of the ocean and away from beaches, jetties, piers, and rocks.

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"We can't stress enough how dangerous ocean/beach conditions will be this weekend," the weather service said in a social media post. "Any wrong move or stumble could turn deadly. No selfie is worth your life. If you need to be rescued, you're also putting first responders at risk.

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Know the conditions before you go.

" 🚨🚨 We can't stress enough how dangerous ocean/beach conditions will be this weekend. Any wrong move or stumble could turn deadly. No selfie is worth your life. If you need to be rescued, you're also putting first responders at risk. Know the conditions before you go.

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