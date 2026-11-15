National Weather Service Warns of 50-Foot Waves and Coastal Flood Risks in Northern California

Authorities issue strict warnings as massive 50-foot waves strike Northern California, prompting coastal flood alerts and surf advisories for Monterey, Point Reyes, and San Francisco.

The National Weather Service has issued urgent high surf warning s for the Northern California coast as massive storm systems generate life-threatening ocean conditions that reach up to 50 feet tall. Officials from the San Francisco Fire Department and other local public safety agencies are enforcing strict directives for residents and visitors to remain completely away from the shoreline due to the extreme danger.

Towering waves measured at extreme heights in key locations such as Monterey and Point Reyes exceeded 30 feet on Saturday, November 14, 2026. In the San Francisco and Half Moon Bay areas, water levels surged past 20 feet, creating hazardous conditions that threaten coastal infrastructure and endanger public safety across the region.

Also read High surf warning issued in Marin

The most severe conditions were documented at the world-renowned surf spot Mavericks, where waves hit breaking points of up to 50 feet. While some surfers were observed at Pacifica State Beach on Friday, November 13, authorities have strongly advised against such activities and warned that ocean conditions remain dangerous or even deadly for an extended period.

A coastal flood warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. on Saturday as the series of storms continues to impact the peninsula. In response to rising tides and potential flooding, the regional fire department provided free sandbags to residents on Friday to help them prepare their properties for the worsening weather.

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Hazardous signs were posted at sensitive locations like Rodeo Beach in Sausalito, highlighting the immediate dangers posed by breaking waves. The warning period for these high surf conditions is expected to extend through early Sunday morning, keeping local authorities on high alert for any potential emergencies.

Public safety agencies have not reported any injuries or deaths directly associated with the powerful waves as of Saturday afternoon. Despite the extreme nature of the surf, which county and federal agencies describe as potentially deadly, the absence of immediate casualties suggests that the public has largely heeded the warnings to stay away from the water.

Local media coverage from the Santa Cruz Sentinel and Marin Independent Journal has documented the severe conditions throughout the weekend. Reports indicate that waves crashed over the Santa Cruz Harbor Jetty during Friday morning high tide, illustrating the raw power of the storm system affecting the coast.

This current weather pattern is part of a larger series of storms expected to bring 25 to 35 foot waves throughout the weekend and into the following week. Residents are advised to continue monitoring local alerts and avoid coastal areas until the high surf warning is officially lifted by the National Weather Service.

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City beaches and the Santa Cruz wharf have been closed due to the dangerously high surf, limiting public access to affected areas. The combination of high tides and massive wave action poses a significant risk to beachgoers and those living near the shore, requiring continued vigilance and caution.

The storm system has also brought heavy rain to the Bay Area, with live weather maps showing active precipitation across the region. Residents are urged to stay informed about evolving weather conditions and to prioritize safety as the storm system continues to move along the coastline.