High surf alert issued — should coastal communities worry about flooding?

The west, northwest swell arrives Saturday and continues into Sunday, with some beaches likely seeing sets up to 8-to-9 feet.

Cars make their way along W. Balboa Blvd. after sea water flooded city streets in Newport Beach on Friday, October 9, 2026. Berms have been built to try and protect against the sea.

A big swell is set to arrive this weekend along Southern California’s west-facing beaches — should coastal communities be concerned? The west, northwest swell arrives Saturday and continues into Sunday, with some Orange County beaches likely seeing sets up to 8-to-9 feet, said Sebastian Westerink, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

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Forecasts are expecting waves from 8-to-10 feet hitting at the Manhattan Beach Pier on Saturday, and 6-to-8 feet in Hermosa Beach on Saturday, according to Surfline.

“We’re kind of in the middle of that period,” he said. “The tides will be relatively lower, which will keep the coastal flooding risk lower, for now. ”Big surf caused waves to surge across the sand and into streets, homes and businesses in early October, and the city has kept busy hauling in sand and building berms to protect against high surf and king tides expected around Thanksgiving.

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The swell direction for the waves this weekend tends to be more selective for Newport Beach’s coast, with longer-interval groundswells that pass much of the city’s beach, he said, unlike the south swells thatThe morning high tide breached a sand berm and flooded part of the parking lot at the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach on Friday, October 9, 2026. Berms have been built to try and protect against the sea.

There is concern about how the swell will impact erosion, but also hope that the direction of the swell will bring back some of the sand that was pushed up to Huntington Beach with the summer south swells, Ure said.

“This will be a good test, with the lower tide average, to see what larger surf will do,” Ure said. “I’m sure we will get run up on the beach, but they are bermed. We’re ready to use this as a test run.

”But another factor may come into play with the latest storm system that is expected to drop rain on the region: Low pressure storms also cause water levels to rise more than people realize, Ure said, a factor that could add another few inches on top of the already worrisome tides.

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“They call it storm surge; the storm is a low-pressure that lifts the water levels more,” he said.