High Sugar Breakfast Spreads Revealed by Action on Salt & Sugar Study

Action on Salt & Sugar experts reveal dangerous sugar levels in popular UK breakfast spreads, identifying Morrisons maple syrup and M&S chocolate options as top offenders.

A new scientific investigation conducted by experts from Action on Salt & Sugar has exposed alarming sugar concentrations in widely consumed breakfast spreads across the United Kingdom. The study analyzed 834 different products sold in major UK supermarkets, including jams, honey, syrups, chocolate spreads, and nut butters. Researchers found that many everyday options contain significantly higher sugar levels than consumers might expect, challenging the perception of certain items as healthy morning staples.

Highest Sugar Content in Popular Brands

Morrisons' The Best Pure Canadian Maple Syrup was identified as the worst offender in the entire analysis, containing 87.6g of sugar per 100g. This product represents one of the highest concentrations found during the comprehensive review of supermarket staples. In stark contrast, The Skinny Food Co. Zero Calorie Golden Syrup and The Skinny Food Co. Zero Calorie Maple Syrup emerged as the healthiest alternatives, both registering 0g of sugar per 100g. These findings highlight the extreme variability in sugar content among similar product categories available to British shoppers.

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Chocolate spreads presented particularly concerning results, with 86 percent of products in this category found to be high in sugars and 91 percent high in saturated fat. M&S Whipped Chocolate Spread ranked as the highest sugar content item in this group, containing 61g of sugar per 100g. Hazella Choco Swirl Spread followed closely with 59g of sugar per 100g, while Nutella Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa contained 56.3g of sugar per 100g. These figures demonstrate that conventional chocolate spreads are densely packed with sugar, offering little nutritional benefit.

Specialty and confectionery-flavoured spreads also exhibited elevated sugar levels. M&S Crunchy Milk & Cookies Chocolate Spread contained 53.8g of sugar per 100g, outpacing Morrisons Milk Cookies Chocolate Spread and Sainsbury's Cookies & Cream Spread, which both contained 46g of sugar per 100g. In the confectionery segment, Maltesers Spread contained 55g of sugar per 100g, Cadbury Milk Chocolate Spread contained 53g of sugar per 100g, and Milky Way Spread contained 50g of sugar per 100g. These products blur the line between breakfast accompaniments and candy, offering high caloric density with minimal satiety.

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Unexpected Sugar in Health-Focused Categories

Products often marketed as healthier or gourmet alternatives were also found to be dangerously high in sugar. In the marmalade category, Daylesford Organic Seville Orange Marmalade contained 70.7g of sugar per 100g. This was ahead of Radnor Preserves Hand-Cut Smoky Campfire Marmalade at 69g per 100g, and Stokes Seville Orange Marmalade at 68g per 100g. These results indicate that organic or artisanal labeling does not guarantee lower sugar content, misleading health-conscious consumers.

Honey products similarly showed high sugar concentrations. Lidl Deluxe Manuka Honey MGO 100+, M&S Collection New Zealand Manuka 100 MGO Honey, and M&S Collection New Zealand Manuka 250 MGO Honey all contained 85.9g of sugar per 100g. While honey is a natural sweetener, these specific varieties are nearly as sugary as the maple syrup identified as the worst offender. Dr Jizhao Niu, Postdoctoral Research Associate at Queen Mary University of London, noted that high sugar levels were widespread across everyday spreads, not limited to a handful of brands.

For consumers seeking lower-sugar alternatives in the chocolate spread category, JimJams Vegan No Added Sugar Hazelnut Chocolate Spread contains just 0.6g of sugar per 100g. M&S High Protein Chocolate Hazelnut Spread contains 1.6g of sugar per 100g, and CarbZone LowCarb Belgian Hazelnut Spread contains 3.5g of sugar per 100g. In the marmalade segment, Stute No Sugar Added Fine Cut Orange Marmalade contains 2.5g of sugar per 100g, while Wilkin & Sons Ltd Tiptree Reduced Sugar Marmalade Orange contains 37g of sugar per 100g. Streamline Less Sugar Thick Cut Orange Marmalade contains 39g of sugar per 100g. For nut butters, Biona Organic Pumpkin Seed Butter contains 1.4g of sugar per 100g, SUNFLY Sunflower Seed Butter contains 1.7g of sugar per 100g, and Meridian Protein Smooth Peanut Butter contains 2.1g of sugar per 100g.

Regulatory Loopholes and Future Implications

Despite the high sugar content, chocolate spreads remain exempt from the UK Government's ban on advertising unhealthy food and drinks to young people. This regulation, introduced to tackle childhood obesity, restricts the promotion of foods high in fat, salt, and sugar (HFSS). However, experts argue that the current rules create a disparity where products like porridge and lentil crisps face advertising restrictions, while high-sugar spreads pose a bigger threat to childhood obesity yet are heavily promoted. Dr Kawther Hashem, Head of Research & Impact at Action on Salt & Sugar, stated that this regulatory loophole is increasingly difficult to defend. The analysis underscores the urgent need for clearer labeling and potentially stricter advertising controls on high-sugar breakfast items to protect public health, particularly among children and families.