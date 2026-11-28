Discover curated affordable fashion essentials from Matalan, Next, and Michael Kors that offer luxury aesthetics at budget-friendly prices this holiday season.

Sophie Dearden-Howell, the fashion director for You Magazine, has curated a new selection of high street fashion finds that deliver maximum style without high price tags. The edit focuses on winter wardrobe essentials and accessories that appear significantly more expensive than their actual retail cost.

The collection is designed to help consumers find valuable gifts for the upcoming holiday season while maintaining a chic aesthetic. The curated list includes items ranging from cozy knitwear to luxury-looking accessories, proving that style does not require a large budget.

Also read Marks and Spencer Limited Edition Chocolate and Clementine Sandwich Launches at High Street Kensington

Affordable Wool and Alpaca Jumper Dress

The Mamu Jumper Dress is priced at £35, offering a significant discount from its original £50 price point. Crafted from a blend of wool and alpaca, the dress is described as perfect for snuggling up in during the Christmas period. It serves as a comfortable yet stylish option for winter wear.

Budget Platform Mules from Matalan

Matalan offers Platform Mules for £12, down from their previous price of £16. These shoes are noted for being just as comfortable as Ugg boots but at a fraction of the cost. The footwear represents a key example of high street gems that look far pricier than they actually are.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Personalised Christmas Tree Decoration

Jack provides a Clementine Tree Decoration for £17.99, reduced from £19.99. This specific item is a personalised pet bauble designed to add a unique touch to holiday decorations. It is categorized as a clever little buy for those seeking thoughtful and budget-friendly gifts.

Next Cashmere Gloves for Winter Chic

Next Cashmere Gloves are available for £20, offering a cashmere-mix material that is described as both cosy and chic. These fingerless gloves are positioned as a staple for winter style, allowing for dexterity while maintaining warmth. The item fits into the category of luxe-looking accessories that update a winter look.

Luxe Faux-Fur Collar and Accessories

M&S sells a Collar for £16, featuring faux-fur trims that are currently everywhere this season. This accessory allows consumers to update a coat with a luxe bargain without purchasing a new garment. Additionally, a Glasses Chain is priced at £21, down from £30, preventing misplaced specs.

Protective Glasses Case and Jewelry

A Glasses Case from M&S is priced at £14.99, featuring a soft suedette lining to keep glasses scratch-free. The original price was also £14.99, indicating a stable price point for this protective item. Michael Kors Studs are available for £31.11, down from £39, described as simple and elegant studs that suit everyone.