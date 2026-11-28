Kerfoot's highlight-reel breakaway would have put Nashville up 5-4 in the third. Instead, Utah's challenge turned it into a 50-50 call that went the Mammoth's w

Oct 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Alexander Kerfoot skates with the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at Bridgestone Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect NASHVILLE — Nashville center Alexander Kerfoot played well against his former team on Black Friday. Kerfoot was named the second star of the game after scoring a game-tying third-period goal against the Utah Mammoth. Kerfoot played two seasons in Utah before joining the Predators as a free agent this summer.

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He intercepted a defensive zone faceoff early in the third period, skated the length of the ice, and fired a wrist shot past Karel Vejmelka, sparking some life in the home team after the Predators played on their heels for most of the first two periods. The goal was his third of the season, and the first in a five-goal third period that saw both sides trade blow after blow in a crucial early-season Central Division clash.