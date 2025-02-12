High-Speed Train Collision in Germany Kills One, Injures 25

A high-speed train collided with a truck carrying rails near Hamburg, Germany, resulting in one fatality and 25 injuries. The incident occurred at a crossing, shattering windows in the train's front cars. Passengers were evacuated and taken to a nearby station by bus.

BERLIN (AP) – A collision between a high-speed train and a truck on the outskirts of the German city of Hamburg left one person dead and 25 injured, six of them seriously, police said. The ICE train had 291 people on board at the time of the collision on Tuesday with a truck that was loaded with rails. Police said the uninjured passengers were evacuated and taken to a nearby station by bus. A 55-year-old passenger died at the scene.

The train rammed the truck on a crossing and windows in cars at the front of the train shattered, German news agency dpa reported, citing a witness. The truck’s load was strewn around the accident site.





