High-Speed Police Chase Ends in Critical Injury After Avondale Shooting and Multi-Vehicle Crash

An aggravated assault shooting in Avondale, Arizona, led to a high-speed police pursuit that concluded with a violent multi-vehicle crash. The suspect, who fled the scene of the shooting, was pulled from a heavily damaged vehicle by officers and hospitalized in extremely critical condition. The initial shooting victims were uninjured, though one driver struck by the suspect sustained minor injuries. Residents described the aftermath as unusual for their quiet neighborhood.

from SAT 9:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ, Central Desertsfrom SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountainsfrom SUN 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, White Mountainsfrom MON 11:00 AM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264An aggravated assault shooting triggered a high-speed police pursuit in Avondale , leaving the suspect in extremely critical condition after a violent multi-vehicle crash .

FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen has the latest. An aggravated assault shooting in Avondale escalated into a high-speed police chase and a violent multi-vehicle crash. The unidentified shooting suspect was hospitalized in extremely critical condition after officers pulled him from a heavily damaged vehicle. The victims targeted in the initial shooting were uninjured, while a driver struck by the fleeing suspect sustained minor injuries.

"He looked unconscious. Honestly, he was probably unconscious," Nick Downey, a neighbor said.

"From the video, you could see him pulling him out of the car. They rolled him over a couple times and then had the blanket over them, but then they flipped him over on to the blanket to take him over to the hospital.

" Video shows the aftermath of the pursuit, where officers can be seen pulling the suspect out of the vehicle. The car is heavily damaged, severely beaten up, and totaled.

"It’s a quiet, nice little neighborhood. I mean things happen everywhere but this is definitely out of the ordinary," Downey said. Police report that right before the crash, the suspect was driving extremely fast. He crashed into another car at Thomas Road, but kept driving until he crashed just south of Bermuda Drive.

"We were a few houses down and we heard a noise and then we got out of the car at my house and seen a plume of smoke," Downey said. Officers pulled the suspect out of the car, and he was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition. The driver he hit at Thomas Road only has minor injuries, and the people he reportedly shot at were not hurt.

Downey said he was driving in the same direction around the time of the crash and feels lucky his car didn't get hit.





FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Avondale Police Chase Shooting Multi-Vehicle Crash Critical Injury

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Latest data show Californian conundrum: high growth but high unemploymentThe state's labor market 'remains weak' and tech layoffs have climbed this year, new data released this week shows.

Read more »

Aggressive Assault Shooting Sparks High‑Speed Pursuit and Multi‑Vehicle Crash in AvondaleA gunfire incident in Avondale led to a rapid police chase and a violent collision that left the suspect critically injured, while the initial victims escaped unharmed.

Read more »

Man's Body Discovered in Lake Near Crimson Lane and Rosewood Avenue in Avondale, ArizonaThe man's body was found in a lake near Crimson Lane and Rosewood Avenue in Avondale, Arizona. The man is estimated to be in his 30s, but his identity and the events leading up to his death remain unknown.

Read more »

'Pursuit implies speed:' Sheriff's office roasts suspect in slow-speed motorcycle chaseA Florida man is facing charges after deputies say he led them on a slow-speed motorcycle chase.

Read more »