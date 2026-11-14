High School Football State Playoffs: Raines Streak Ends, Upsets Erupt in Round One

The high school football state playoffs delivered dramatic results on the first full night of competition, marked by the end of Raines' 24-game winning streak in the Open division and notable upsets such as Rickards defeating Ed White. Several teams advanced to the second round, including Columbia, which remained unbeaten with a dominant 35-0 victory over Clay, while Episcopal's perfect season ended in the state semifinals.

It was a wild first full night of the high school football state playoffs. It was a tough night for Raines in the newly created Open division as its 24-game winning streak came to an abrupt end.

Moving on to the second round in the FHSAA State Series playoffs are: Baker County, Bolles, Columbia, Fort White, Mandarin, Nease, St. Augustine, Trinity Christian and University Christian. In the Sunshine State Athletic Association, Episcopal’s unbeaten season ended in the state semifinals, while West Nassau will make its second straight appearance in the Atlantic League championship game. And in the Georgia playoffs, Charlton County, Pierce County and Ware County moved on to the second round.

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Open division opener tough for Raines For the Vikings , it was a difficult opener against West Boca Raton in the prestigious Open playoffs, a 28-7 loss that puts the Vikings up against it in Pool B play. Raines hadn’t lost a game since the 2024 championship against Miami Northwestern. They qualified as one of the state’s top eight teams in the Open bracket, a crème de la crème of the best in Florida.

But after a 7-0 lead, host West Boca ripped off 28 unanswered in a dominant win. Raines plays its second of three pool play games on Nov. 20 against Columbus, which destroyed Miami Central 40-3. Raines needs to finish second in Pool B to reach the state semifinals. It faces the Explorers next before a third game at Miami Central on Nov. 27.

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State Series glance There were just a couple notable upsets on Friday night, including a 5-5 Rickards team coming to 8-2 Ed White and fending off the Commanders in a 28-24 win. It was a bitter finish for Ed White, which trailed by three touchdowns in the game before making a comeback in the fourth quarter.

Ed White was trying to set up a second-round rematch against St. Augustine in Region 1-4A. Unbeaten Columbia had no trouble with Clay in a 35-0 blowout. The 11-0 Tigers will host Choctaw next. In Region 1-5A, Mandarin hammered Oakleaf 35-7 in a game that was never in question. The Mustangs will host Orlando Evans, a 26-13 win over Bartram Trail, in the second round.

Also moving on in 1-5A, Nease went on the road and edged Pace in a 35-34 classic. The Panthers will visit Buchholz next. In 1-6A, host Creekside was upset 28-25 by a 2-8 Lake Mary team that drew ire for reaching the playoffs as a No. 5 seed with its uneven record. In Region 1-3A, Baker County is the only local team remaining after a 28-7 win over South Walton.

The Wildcats will host Wakulla next. Bishop Kenny’s season ended with a 34-31 loss to Pensacola Pine Forest. Bolles had no trouble with visiting Freeport in a 49-7 romp. The Bulldogs will host Florida High, a 42-6 winner over Jackson, in the second round.

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Bradford’s season ended with a thud, a 35-7 blowout loss to Berkeley Prep in Region 2-2A. In Region 2-1A, Trinity Christian thumped Father Lopez 41-0, and University Christian set up a massive clash against unbeaten Hawthorne next week with a 56-13 romp over Wildwood. SSAA semifinals: West Nassau moves on West Nassau is bound for the second straight championship game appearance after using a tough defense to smother Union County 15-6.

The Warriors will face 13-0 King’s Academy in the Atlantic League championship game. Episcopal’s perfect season ended with a 45-21 loss to unbeaten Maclay in the 11-man state semifinals. The Eagles finished their season 12-1, the best record in program history.

Open division playoffs First round, Nov. 13 Pool A Lakeland 27, St. Thomas Aquinas 24 Chaminade-Madonna 35, Venice 0 Pool B Columbus 40, Miami Central 3 West Boca Raton 28, Raines 7 State series playoffs First round, Nov. 13 Region 1-1A Madison County 36, Chipley 5 Holmes County 40, Taylor County 20 Blountstown 40, Marianna 0 Fort White 49, Baker 7 Region 2-1A Trinity Christian 41, Father Lopez 0 Melbourne Central Catholic 38, Williston 6 Hawthorne 44, Chiefland 7 University Christian 56, Wildwood 13 Region 1-2A Bolles 49, Freeport 7 Florida High 42, Jackson 6 Pensacola Catholic 41, Destin 8 Walton 39, Gadsden County 6 Region 2-2A First Academy 35, Calvary Christian 7 Tampa Catholic 32, Cocoa 16 Clearwater Central Catholic 48, Lakewood 13 Berkeley Prep 35, Bradford 7 Region 1-3A Godby 42, Palatka 0 Pensacola Pine Forest 34, Bishop Kenny 31 Baker County 28, South Walton 7 Wakulla 53, Bay 33 Region 1-4A Columbia 35, Clay 0 Choctaw 48, Mosley 18 St. Augustine 42, Lincoln 7 Rickards 28, Ed White 24 Region 1-5A Mandarin 35, Oakleaf 7 Evans 26, Bartram Trail 13 Gainesville Buchholz 37, Ponte Vedra 6 Nease 35, Pace 34 Region 1-6A Seminole 50, Lake Brantley 36 Lake Mary 28, Creekside 25 DeLand 42, Spruce Creek 7 Mainland 31, Winter Park 28 Florida Invitational Tournament Thursday, Nov. 12 results Class 4A-6A Lake Howell 55, Tocoi Creek 45 St. Cloud 43, Riverside 41 Beachside 34, Yulee 6 Booker T. Washington 7, Land O’Lakes 3 Independent League 2 Regional semifinals, Thursday, Nov. 12 results Mount Dora Christian 52, Master’s Academy 27 Bozeman 47, Oak Hall 14 Jay 48, Geneva 6 Hilliard 35, Providence 7 High school Gator Bowl Postseason bowl game Thursday, Nov. 12 result Fletcher 43, Ribault 30 SSAA playoffs Atlantic League division semifinals Thursday, Nov. 12 result Consolation bracket Interlachen 49, Liberty County 37 Friday, Nov. 13 West Nassau 15, Union County 6 11-man state championship playoffs Semifinals Friday, Nov. 13 result Tallahassee Maclay 45, Episcopal 21 Consolation bracket Keswick Christian 35, Duval Charter 0 Georgia High School Association playoffs Friday, Nov. 13, first round results Class 7A Grayson 49, Camden County 0 Class 5A Ware County 45, Cedartown 0 Class 3A Pierce County 41, Westside 18 Class 1A Charlton County 41, Lake Oconee 20 Next week’s games Independent League 2 All games Thursday, Nov. 19 Regional finals Hilliard at Jay , 8:30 p.m. Florida Invitational Tournament All games Thursday, Nov. 19 Class 4A-6A Booker T. Washington at Beachside Class 1A-3A Cypress Lake at Suwannee , 7:30 p.m. North Marion at Bayshore , 7:30 p.m. FAMU DRS at Eastside , 7:30 p.m. Wellen Park at Belleview , 7:30 p.m. Open Division Friday, Nov. 20 Pool A Lakeland at Chaminade-Madonna , 6:30 p.m. St. Thomas Aquinas at Venice , 7:30 p.m. Pool B Miami Central at West Boca Raton , 6:30 p.m. Columbus at Raines , 6:30 p.m. State series playoffs Second round, Nov. 20 Region 1-1A Holmes County at Madison County , 7:30 p.m. Fort White at Blountstown , 7:30 p.m. Region 2-1A Melbourne Central Catholic at Trinity Christian University Christian at Hawthorne , 7:30 p.m. Region 1-2A Florida High at Bolles Walton at Pensacola Catholic , 8:30 p.m. Region 1-3A Pensacola Pine Forest at Godby Wakulla at Baker County , 7:30 p.m. Region 1-4A Choctaw at Columbia , 7:30 p.m. Rickards at St. Augustine Region 1-5A Evans at Mandarin , 6:30 p.m. Nease at Gainesville Buchholz Sunshine State Athletic Association Friday, Nov. 20 Atlantic League championship West Nassau vs. King’s Academy , at The Villages Atlantic League BOUND division championship Coral Shores at Interlachen Georgia High School Association playoffs Friday, Nov. 20, second round Class 5A Ware County at Dalton Class 3A Hapeville Charter at Pierce County , 7:30 p.m. Class 1A Charlton County at Bowdon , 7:30 p.m.