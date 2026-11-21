Valley Center is known for avocados, zebras — and football.

Valley Center cheerleaders Grace Mikhail and Sophia Saltzman hold out a cutout of a jaguar towards Mission Bay’s Ethan Law #32 before the CIF San Diego Section semifinal at Valley Center High School on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in Valley Center, California.

VALLEY CENTER — To get to Valley Center High School, take Interstate 15 north, get off on Via Rancho Parkway in Escondido, pretend like you’re heading to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park but pass on the turn to see the lions, tigers and elephants. Keep driving north, head up the mountain and about halfway up you’ll see a 40-foot, blow-up Santa Claus on the left. Keep driving.

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Turn left on Cole Grade Road. You’ll see a sign for the high school drama club’s presentation of “The Wizard of Oz. ” You’ll pass an open field with hundreds of goats, a sign for someone selling succulents, a sign for a used bookstore and a winery. There’s a banner on the outside of the gymnasium that reads: “One Town, One Team, One Dream.

” There’s also a life-sized ceramic cow on wheels. Given that the temperature dipped into the 40s Friday night, the cow was appropriately adorned in a scarf. Valley Center players stand near the end zone behind a large cow replica during the CIF San Diego Section semifinal at Valley Center High School on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in Valley Center, California.

Mission Bay High School trekked to Valley Center on Friday to face the Jaguars in a San Diego Section Division 4 semifinal playoff game. The bus ride took 1 hour, 22 minutes, with the Buccaneers arriving just 57 minutes before kickoff. The long ride didn’t bother the Buccaneers’ players in the least. Said defensive end Nereo Kraft, a Utah Tech commit, 25 minutes before kickoff, “The whole team is ready.

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You could feel the energy on the bus. We’re ready to move on to next week’s championship. It was an exciting bus ride. ”Valley Center practiced Thursday afternoon in the middle of a steady downpour.

One assistant coach was shielded by an umbrella. Not head coach Bill Dunckel, dressed in water-resistant sweats and a hoodie. There was a tent on the sideline and players not on the field huddled underneath. Dunckel didn’t approve of the players being protected from the elements.

He looked to the sideline and yelled, “Everyone with a jersey on, get out of that fricking tent! No more pansies out here! Quit being soft! It’s fricking water!

” When one player didn’t exit the tent quickly enough, Dunckel told him to do lunges from the 50 to the goal line. The Jaguars take pride in their toughness. Offseason weightlifting begins at 5:55 a.m. Attendance is kept on a big board.

“Sometimes you’re sick and you miss,” said center Brody Lane. “Miss more than like five , and you’re on the JV. ”Senior running back/linebacker Mitch Stehly stars for the Jaguars. He came into the game with 1,320 yards rushing, 216 receiving and 20 touchdowns.

The Stehly name is famous in Valley Center. Mitch’s father is one of 11 children. His grandfather is one of 13. Asked how many Stehlys have earned varsity letters, first at Orange Glen and then Valley Center, Mitch shook his head.

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There are four Stehlys on the Valley Center roster. Mitch and Maxwell are cousins. Judah and Joaquin are twins. They’re all cousins.

Mitch Stehly and his family live on 1,000 acres. They grow avocados and oranges. The property features cattle, pigs, ostriches and two zebras. Asked what Valley Center students do for fun, Mitch said they hunt, fish and swim in all the ponds.

On Thanksgiving, Mitch said 20 to 25 cousins play football, which starts out as two-hand touch, then turns physical. As for growing up in Valley Center, Mitch said, “It’s just a different life, especially growing up on a ranch. It’s a gift from God to live on 1,000 acres with all my cousins. ”1: State championships for Valley Center.

The Jaguars won the Division 6-AA title last season, beating San Jose Lincoln 36-35 with a last-minute touchdown and extra point. It’s the only state championship in any sport in the Jaguars’ 29-year history. Mission Bay’s Logan Wheat #10 tackles Valley Center’s Andre Jackson #3 during the CIF San Diego Section semifinal at Valley Center High School on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in Valley Center, California.

Grace Mikhail and Sophia Saltzman are juniors at Valley Center. Before kickoff, they toted around a wooden jaguar, snuck up on Tate and, hiding behind the jaguar, let out a roar.

Then they did the same thing to a referee. The ref smacked the Jaguar and sent the girls on their way. Also, kudos to the Valley Center student band, which has a fantastic horn section, for the Christmas numbers at halftime. We opted for the baked potato.

They do it right in Valley Center. They offer every topping imaginable: butter, chives, bacon bits, jalapenos, nacho cheese, crushed hot Cheetos. We went traditional, with butter, chives and bacon bits. A hearty five belches on the five-belch meter.