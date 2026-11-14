High School Football Scene & Heard: Hoover’s ‘Hez’ among San Diego’s best; Cardinals have rich history

No football player in the CIF San Diego Section puts the ball in the end zone more frequently than the quarterback with the Biblical first name.

Hoover’s Hezekiah Manuel is tackled by Chula Vista’s Gabriel Ruiz during their playoff game at Hoover High School on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Within a five-minute walk from Hoover High School’s front doors, there’s a Wienerschnitzel, Taco Bell, barber shop, smoke shop, liquor store, tire store, two gas stations, an attorney specializing in immigration law — and a touchdown machine. The touchdown machine is junior quarterback Hezekiah Manuel, who straps on his backpack and walks to the gritty, 97-year-old urban high school.

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No football player in the CIF San Diego Section puts the ball in the end zone more frequently than the quarterback with the Biblical first name. Heading into Friday night’s Division 5 playoff game, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Manuel had thrown for 3,400 yards, rushed for 1,042, tossed 34 TD passes and run for 16 scores. Hoover played host to Chula Vista on Friday night in a quarterfinal playoff game.

Exactly 25 minutes before kickoff, Spartans defensive back Alfred Francis said: “He’s going to be a problem. ”No one denies that Manuel is talented. He can throw the ball 68 yards. On the run, he’s crazy quick.

The question many ask is this: How would he fare playing against stiffer competition? Know this: Manuel said that one of the best football programs in the section, a private school, inquired about him transferring. Manuel stayed true to the Cardinals.

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“A lot of players I play with, I’ve played with them forever,” said Manuel. “I want to try to get them offers so they can go to college and get a full ride. ” Boise State, Wyoming, San Diego State and Columbia have inquired about Manuel. He said he has yet to be offered a scholarship.

Chula Vista’s Alfred Francis tackles Hoover’s Hezekiah Manuel during their playoff game at Hoover High School on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 in San Diego, California. Francis is adept at blocking punts and PATs. The Spartans’ coaching staff said he has blocked at least 10 this season. Asked the key to his craft, Francis said, “Speed, form to get by somebody.

You just got to want it. ”Chula Vista sophomore Asher Richardson came into the game with 1,022 yards rushing. He’s the son of Spartans assistant coach Larry “Sweet Pea” Richardson, Chula Vista’s all-time leading rusher. Hoover’s Angelo Punefu runs onto the field before the Cardinals’ playoff game against Chula Vista at Hoover High School on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 in San Diego, California.

If you’re on the Hoover campus, step into the gym and check out the life-sized, black-and-white pictures of former Cardinals athletes hanging on the west wall. Among the former Hoover greats pictured are baseball Hall of Famer Ted Williams , Hall of Fame golfer Mickey Wright , baseball great Ray Boone , NFL star, surgeon and politician Bill McColl , San Diego State assistant basketball coach Jaydee Lester , “The Chicken” Ted Giannoulas , and NFL defensive end great Bill Gay .

Your “Scene & Heard” author played quarterback at Kearny High School in the mid-1970s and remembers an encounter with Gay. The Komets were playing Hoover at Balboa Stadium. Our coach, the demanding Birt Slater, called for a two-point conversion. It was an option play, where the QB — me — was to read the defensive end and either keep the ball or pitch to a trailing running back.

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Don’t ask me how multiple thoughts passed through my mind in an instant. But I could tell I had the angle to score, but was also curious how hard the defensive end would hit me if I crossed the goal line standing up rather than curl up to absorb the blow. So I hit the goal line standing up to score.

In truth, I was in the vertical position for only a moment because Gay, who had to be 6-4, 225 pounds to my 6 feet, 155 pounds, absolutely obliterated me, knocking me on my keister, sending my mouthpiece flying. I was not hurt. I don’t remember seeing stars. But I do remember teammates hysterically laughing at me when I reached the sideline.

Gay went on to set the Detroit Lions’ record for most sacks in a game, 5½, getting that number against Tampa Bay in 1983. The anchor to Hoover’s defensive line is one of the smallest players on the team. The 5-foot-6, 160-pound senior Jshaun Trent lines up at tackle and end. Trent came into the game with 40 tackles and six sacks.

He was named the Central League Defensive Player of the Year. Trent uses his low center of gravity to create leverage and is skilled at taking angles to the football. But head coach Will Gray doesn’t think those are Trent’s best attributes.

“He has the heart of a lion,” said Gray. “He has a determination that nothing’s going to stop him from what he puts his mind to. ”Downed three carne asada street tacos and a strawberry water served by the Hoover soccer program. Generous portions, delicious taste.

Five belches — and a drool — on the U-T five-belch meter.