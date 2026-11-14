High school football playoff scoreboard: Friday’s CCS, NCS, Oakland results

Scores from Friday’s Central Coast Section, North Coast Section, Oakland Section high school football playoff games.

No. 6 St. Francis at No. 3 Archbishop Riordan , Saturday, 1 p.m. No. 5 Los Gatos vs. No. 4 Sacred Heart Cathedral at City College of San Francisco, Saturday, 1 p.m.Division I semifinal No. 5 Los Gatos or No. 4 Sacred Heart Cathedral vs. No. 6 St. Francis or No. 3 Archbishop Riordan , TBAThe first-round winners in the top half of the bracket will play for the Open Division championship in Week 2 of the playoffs.

The loser of the Open Division championship will play the winner of the bottom half of the bracket for the Division I championship in Week 3 of the playoffs.

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No. 5 Salinas 56, No. 4 Santa Teresa 21No. 3 Burlingame vs. No. 2 Soquel , Friday, TBANo. 3 The King’s Academy 49, No. 6 North Salinas 21No. 1 Wilcox 46, No. 8 Sobrato 13No. 4 King City at No. 1 Wilcox , TBANo. 7 Sacred Heart Prep 17, No. 2 Mountain View 7SemifinalsNo. 5 Christopher vs. No. 8 Carmel or No. 1 Aptos , TBANo. 7 Gilroy 13, No. 2 Hillsdale 7No. 8 Soledad at No. 1 Sequoia , Friday, 7 p.m.No. 5 San Lorenzo Valley vs. No. 8 Soledad or No. 1 Sequoia , TBANo. 1 Greenfield 20, No. 4 Homestead 0NCS football playoffsNo. 6 Acalanes 70, No. 3 Pittsburg 54No. 2 Cardinal Newman vs. No. 1 De La Salle at Diablo Valley College, Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m.The first-round winners in the top half of the bracket will play for the Open Division championship in Week 2 of the playoffs.

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The loser of the Open Division championship will play the winner of the bottom half of the bracket for the Division I championship in Week 3 of the playoffs.

No. 4 Vintage 29, No. 5 Antioch 26No. 7 Campolindo at No. 3 Northgate , Friday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m.No. 3 Bishop O’Dowd 42, No. 6 Heritage 24No. 5 Benicia at No. 4 Rancho Cotate , Friday, 7 p.m.No. 7 James Logan at No. 3 Bishop O’Dowd , TBANo. 3 Analy vs. No. 6 Napa at Napa Memorial Stadium, Saturday, 7 p.m.No. 5 American Canyon at No. 4 Granada , Friday, 7 p.m.No. 3 Analy or No. 6 Napa at No. 2 Miramonte , TBA No. 5 American Canyon or No. 4 Granada vs. No. 8 Washington-Fremont or No. 1 Redwood , TBANo. 2 Fortuna at No. 7 Salesian , Saturday, 1 p.m.No. 1 Ferndale at No. 8 Montgomery , Friday, 7 p.m.No. 6 Concord or No. 3 St. Bernard’s vs. No. 2 Fortuna or No. 7 Salesian , TBA No. 5 Middletown or No. 4 St. Vincent de Paul vs. No. 1 Ferndale or No. 8 Montgomery , TBANo. 7 Newark Memorial at No. 2 Archie Williams , Saturday, 1 p.m.SemifinalsNo. 8 Pinole Valley at No. 5 Tennyson , TBANo. 2 Alhambra 42, No. 7 Justin-Siena 0No. 8 Kelseyville 21, No. 1 McKinleyville 18No. 8 Kelseyville at No. 5 St. Helena or No. 4 Cloverdale , TBANo. 1 Oakland 53, No. 4 Castlemont 6No. 2 McClymonds vs. No. 1 Oakland , Friday at Oakland Tech, 7 p.m.