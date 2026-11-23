Corona Centennial returns star player Jaden Walk-Green for their Division 1 semifinal against unbeaten Sierra Canyon, while St. John Bosco faces Santa Margarita in another key playoff matchup.

When the high school football season began in August and Jaden Walk-Green was unavailable to play for Corona Centennial while recovering from offseason surgery, coach Matt Logan would never have believed that the most important contribution he’d miss from his MVP senior athlete would be his ability to make pressure field goals and PATs.

In three losses without Walk-Green, the Huskies were beaten 21-20 by Santa Margarita; 10-9 by Mater Dei; 35-32 by De La Salle. If the Huskies had his foot available, they could have won each game. Forget that he also makes interceptions and tackles at free safety, returns punts and kickoffs, and catches touchdown passes.

Also read Centennial Huskies Crush Sierra Canyon in CIF-SS Division 1 Semifinal

The fact the Washington-bound Walk-Green is back makes the Huskies one dangerous team hosting unbeaten Sierra Canyon on Friday night in a Southern Section Division 1 semifinal. Also Centennial is fully healthy on the offensive line after a series of injuries early in the season. It sets up a memorable showdown matching Sierra Canyon’s outstanding defense against a healthy Centennial team that has weapons on both sides of the ball.while focusing on top player vs. top player.

Myles Baker leaps up to celebrate with assistant coach Drue Watts for unbeaten Sierra Canyon, which is seeded No. 2 in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. Sierra Canyon at Corona Centennial , 7 p.m.. It’s Walk-Green vs. Myles Baker. Yes, this is a matchup of two of the most versatile players left in the playoffs. Baker, like Green, is a safety who does everything for Sierra Canyon.

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Committed to UCLA, he also contributes on offense. Whichever one comes through with a big play, advantage them. The pick: Centennial. Grant Mosley, the brother of USC receiver Trent Mosley, catches 49-yard touchdown pass in third quarter of Santa Margarita’s 21-7 win over St. John Bosco.

St. John Bosco vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, 7 p.m. Maliq Allen vs. Grant Mosley. Someone has to score in this game. Allen, St. John Bosco’s talented running back, will need to get free against the best defense in the Southland to open up the passing attack and avoid turnovers. Mosley is the Eagles’ key weapon for an inconsistent offense that was limited to a touchdown in a 7-0 win over Mission Viejo.

The pick: Santa Margarita. Quarterback Ryan Rakowski, left, and receiver Jalen Flowers pray before a Palos Verdes game. They have great chemistry on the football field. Jalen Flowers vs. Isaiah Phelps.

Does Pacifica have the speed to contain Flowers, Palos Verdes’ standout receiver and safety, in a Division 2 semifinal? Phelps is a running back and linebacker who goes both ways and helps take pressure off quarterback Taylor Lee. The pick: Palos Verdes. Michael Farinas of Chaparral leaps forward for a two-point conversion in 63-7 win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

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Trevor Koko vs. Michael Farinas. Koko, San Juan Hills’ kicker, is 13 of 14 on field goals during an amazing senior year. Koko will be important if San Juan Hills’ defense can deny big plays to Farinas, who returns kickoffs, plays running back and receiver and never goes down unless there’s multiple tacklers. The pick: Chaparral.

Gerald Torres vs. Chris Fields III. If King/Drew wants to pull off a monumental upset in a City Section Open Division semifinal, Torres would have to enjoy a huge game. He enters with 2,324 yards passing and 21 touchdowns. Fields, the reigning City player of the year, is coming off a game in which he accounted for six touchdowns in a win over Palisades.

The pick: Carson. All-City linebacker De’Andre Kirkpatrick of Crenshaw has grown to 6 feet 3, 220 pounds entering his senior season. De’Andre Kirkpatrick vs. Seth Solorio. Crenshaw upset unbeaten Cleveland in the mud last week, with Kirkpatrick providing help on offense and defense.

Solorio is a senior quarterback who will have to make smart decisions against Crenshaw’s pass rush. The pick: San Pedro.