High school football game ends with three laterals, a fooled defense & the highest IQ play you'll ever see

A South Dakota high school football playoff game ended on a stunning walk-off touchdown after a 200 IQ lateral play fooled the celebrating defense.

Rams safety Quentin Lake apologizes to Justin Herbert for 'deli meat' comment, even though he has a point49ers coach gives blunt reaction to disgruntled Brandon Aiyuk's return to team: 'I could care less' MLB catcher who was behind plate for alleged rigged pitches testifies in Guardians pitchers' gambling caseTwo women's college basketball teams score on their own baskets in the same dayBOBBY BURACK: Ryan Clark claims ESPN interviewed Sophie Cunningham about trans athletes to impress OutKickWorld's tallest women's college basketball player makes her debut for Texas TechPaige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd confirm breakup, say they split over a year before becoming teammates Disrespectful singer who waved Pride flag during the national anthem offers up predictably tone-deaf responseKnicks defend Taylor Swift's fandom after guard Tyler Kolek calls her support 'very performative'Women's college basketball team humiliates opponent with historical blowout & Hooters girls are BACK in NASCARGutfeld: This is the most important decision for you DemocratsBenny Johnson: When somebody shows you who they are, believe them"Why Does The NCAA Even Exist?

" Craig Carton TORCHES Its Pathetic Michigan Hail Mary Statement | The Craig Carton Show Craig Carton unloads on the NCAA following their admission of massive protocol failures in the Michigan vs. Western Michigan Hail Mary controversy, questioning why the governing body even exists if it lacks the power to reverse the call. That's right. Hard to believe, but the postseason is underway for a large portion of the country, with everyone else to follow suit next week.

Also read 200× faster simulation tool could improve space docking safety

Over the next few weeks, champions will be crowned all over the place. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

INSANE ILLINOIS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME SEES 172-POINT EXPLOSION BEFORE DARKNESS FORCES VENUE CHANGE Feels like we just started this journey back in August, and here we are — less than three weeks from Thanksgiving — ready to jump into the postseason. Time flies when you're having fun! I've taken it upon myself here at OutKick to highlight at least one high school football play/ player/ story each and every weekend during the season.

Advertisement

These guys are all about to be millionaires with the sillyIt's been quite a ride. No matter how old you get, nothing beats high school football. In a world of NIL deals, it's the last pure form of amateur athletics left.

, an entire California team get suspended because the mascot shot the bird to some fans, a giant running back in Kentucky smashing heads, the best running back in the nation out of Tennessee, and just last week, an 88-84 playoff game out of Illinois. The Deltona Wolves run onto the field before a game vs. New Smyrna Beach at Deltona High School on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Today, let's head out to South Dakota and check in on the wildest walk-off touchdown I've personally ever seen. Just the best. Again, it doesn't get much better than high school football. You guys can have your Saturdays and Sundays.

Give me a Football Friday any day of the week. The best part? That game-winner was for a trip to the 9A state title game in South Dakota. Lordy.

What a feeling! I count three laterals before the final touchdown, which, frankly, isn't a ton. It's a pretty tame play in terms of laterals. Pretty short and simple.

Advertisement

Until, of course, you get to the kid at the end who made a 200 IQ decision to win the game when he acted like it was an incomplete pass. The defense was lulled to sleep and started to celebrate, only for this genius to then scoop the ball up and race down the sidelines for a game-winning score.

Crenshaw wide receiver Deance' Lewis celebrates his touchdown with tight end De'Andre Kirkpatrick against Dorsey in the first half at Crenshaw High School in Los Angeles on Oct. 3, 2025. The ball was very clearly thrown backwards, so there was no real question. The defense obviously had a different angle, so perhaps it looked like a forward pass to them. But that doesn't matter.

You play to the final whistle. You put a helmet on a helmet, and a hat on the ball until the ref makes you stop. Just because the receiver stopped playing doesn't mean you stop playing. And how about the stones on the kicker to make that extra-point with everything on the line?

Extra points in high school football are no gimme, by the way. I'd say you'd get at least one miss a game, if not more. PS: I hate to point this out, but how about the kid who caught the initial pass getting lit up like a Christmas tree after tossing it back? He was hit so hard, the crowd audibly groaned.