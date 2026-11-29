Comprehensive results from the November 28, 2026 high school football championships in the CIF-SS and LA City Section, detailing key victories and game outcomes.

High school football championships were contested on Saturday, November 28, 2026, across the Southern California landscape with major titles in the CIF Southern Section and the L.A. City Section up for grabs. The day featured intense matchups between top-tier programs, culminating in decisive victories that defined the 2026 prep football season for several schools.

Hamilton Secures LA City Division 1 Title

Hamilton High School captured the L.A. City Section Division 1 Championship after defeating the Banning High School football team in Los Angeles. The game saw Hamilton linebacker Matthew Dalhover and quarterback play a pivotal role in controlling the line of scrimmage against the Banning defense.

Also read 2026 College Football Week 13: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

Hamilton tight end Shelton Harrison, wearing number 13, was instrumental in the offense, catching crucial passes and blocking point-after-attempt kicks during the first half. Banning's Kobe Torres attempted to rally the defense but struggled to contain Hamilton's aerial attack led by players like Kristian Leslie and Jacob Riley.

The championship was sealed in the fourth quarter when Hamilton wide receiver Jacob Riley caught the game-winning touchdown pass in front of Banning safety Raul Navarro. This victory secured the Division 1 title for the Hamilton program, marking a significant achievement in the 2026 season.

Rancho Verde Wins CIF-SS Division 10 Championship

In the CIF-SS Division 10 football championship game held at Kare Park in Irwindale, Rancho Verde High School defeated Rio Hondo Prep with a final score of 13-7. The victory was highlighted by defensive stands and careful ball control throughout the contest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rancho Verde running back George Campbell III made key plays by leaping over Rio Hondo Prep defender Landon Scott during critical moments in the game. These efforts helped the Wildcats maintain possession and limit the opposing team's scoring opportunities.

Following the win, Rancho Verde defensive end Eric Zomalt held up the CIF-SS Division 10 football championship plaque, celebrating the team's successful campaign. The 13-7 score reflects a defensive-minded battle where special teams and small margins determined the outcome.

Aquinas Triumphs in CIF-SS Division 5 Final

Aquinas High School claimed the CIF Southern Section Division 5 football championship title after defeating Agoura High School with a score of 28-14. The game took place at Agoura High School on Saturday, November 28, 2026, with Aquinas showcasing a balanced offensive attack.

Aquinas quarterback Josiah Whipp, wearing number 1, was a dominant force, keeping the ball and hurdling Agoura defender George Hastings on his way to the end zone for a touchdown. Whipp's mobility and decision-making were central to the Falcons' offensive success.

Aquinas captain Champ Brown held the championship plaque after the game, representing the team's hard-fought victory. The 28-14 margin indicated Aquinas' ability to sustain drives and capitalize on scoring opportunities against a competitive Agoura squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Downey and Quartz Hill Battle in Division 4

The CIF-SS Division 4 prep football championship game at Downey High School featured a fierce contest between the Downey Vikings and the Quartz Hill Royals. The game was marked by physical play and high-pressure situations in the secondary and defensive line.

Quartz Hill Royals quarterback Deshawn Laporte, number 1, prepared to throw the ball under intense pressure from Downey defenders. The Royals' Jaivyn Nelson caught a touchdown in the end zone while being pressured by Downey's Terrell Curl, showcasing individual skill amid chaotic defensive schemes.

Downey linebacker Matthew Dalhover helped tackle Quartz Hill running back Kemir Smith during the first half, illustrating the physical toll of the game. The Vikings' Joshua Leon reached out for passes, while Royals' Tristan Holland ran for yards, highlighting the back-and-forth nature of the Division 4 final.

San Juan Hills Faces Palos Verdes in Division 2

In the game of the night, San Juan Hills High School battled Palos Verdes High School for the CIF-SS Division 2 title. This matchup drew significant attention as two of the region's premier programs clashed for the top spot in Division 2.

The contest added to a day of high-stakes football across Southern California, where multiple divisions concluded their seasons with championship games. The results from November 28, 2026, solidified the standings for Hamilton, Rancho Verde, Aquinas, and the teams in Division 4 and 2.

The Southern California News Group documented these events through a large collection of photos, capturing the emotional and athletic peaks of the season. Each victory represented months of preparation and strategic planning by coaches and players alike.