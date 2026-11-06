High School Football Analysis: Players to Watch This Friday Night

High school football analyst Michael Huntley provides key player stats and game predictions for major Southern California matchups this Friday night.

High school football fans across Southern California have a packed schedule of marquee matchups to anticipate this Friday night. The Southern California News Group has deployed reporters to cover more than 30 games, ensuring comprehensive coverage of every significant play on the field. Before the opening kicks, analyst Michael Huntley has released a detailed roster of players to watch and his expert predictions for the top contests.

Key Matchups and Player Statistics

San Juan Hills enters the weekend with momentum after scoring 44 points in a loss to Mission Viejo during the Alpha League title game. Their quarterback Parker Armstrong threw for 381 yards in that contest, posing a significant challenge for Tustin. Tustin previously held a strong Capistrano Valley offense under 150 yards and recorded three interceptions. However, the Tillers likely cannot replicate that defensive success against Armstrong's high-volume passing attack. This game promises to be a clash of offensive firepower versus defensive discipline.

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In another compelling rivalry, Palos Verdes and Serra are set for a rematch of their Week 0 game, which Palos Verdes won 17-14 on a last-minute field goal. Palos Verdes quarterback Ryan Rakowski has completed 71 percent of his passes this season. He has also accounted for 19 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns. Serra counters with a defense that has recorded eight interceptions, with Derrick Coleman leading the team with three. Coleman will be critical in disrupting Rakowski's rhythm.

Defensive Dominance and Offensive Breakouts

Long Beach Poly has established itself as a defensive fortress, having not allowed a single point in its last four games. They face a tough test against Norco, who has elevated sophomore Dylan Hansen to quarterback. Hansen threw for 326 yards last week. This represents the toughest opponent Long Beach Poly has faced since quarterback Trevor Scott debuted four games ago. The matchup highlights the clash between elite defensive pressure and emerging young talent.

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Newbury Park is looking to break a two-game losing streak. Quarterback Aiden Tasci threw for 245 yards with two touchdowns last week. They face a Downey team that has been rolling on defense lately. Downey linebacker Matthew Dalhover has recorded double-digit tackles in four games this season. The game between these two squads will likely be decided by defensive dominance and turnover margin.

Contrasting Offensive Styles

Baldwin Park brings a strong rushing offense to the field, led by Jacory Coleman who has accumulated 1,027 yards. He faces a Ventura team with a potent passing attack. Ventura quarterback Lequand Jackson has 20 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns. Gavin Scarlett also contributes to the passing game, throwing for 222 yards per game with 23 touchdowns. The contrast between Baldwin Park's ground game and Ventura's aerial assault sets up a strategic battle.

Two of the best passing offenses in the Long Beach area will collide. Valley Christian quarterback Graham Lunzer throws for 245 yards per game with 35 passing touchdowns. He also adds 15 rushing touchdowns to his stat line. E'lacion Saxton of Bellflower throws for 282 yards per game with 34 touchdowns. This game features two high-powered offenses that could lead to a high-scoring affair.

Notable Defensive Performers and Upsets

Edmunds faces an Inglewood team that has not allowed a passing touchdown in its last two games. The Ohio State commit for Edmunds threw 11 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in Delta League play. The ability to sustain drives against Inglewood's stifling secondary will be key. Declark leads Villa Park with 58 tackles, three sacks, and an interception. He will be crucial in Villa Park's efforts to stop the run against Apple Valley, which has 26 rushing touchdowns this season.

Mamaril leads Chaparral in interceptions with three and pass deflections with nine. Chaparral faces Orange, which threw for 383 yards per game with 42 touchdowns and just one interception this season. The ability to contain Orange's passing attack will determine the outcome. Baker leads the Southern Section in sacks with 15 and is fifth in the state. Chino Hills will need Baker to pressure the quarterback against Culver City, which throws for 372 yards per game with 40 touchdowns.

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Two-Way Stars and Season-Ending Stakes

Flowers might be the best two-way junior in the Southern Section. He has recorded eight receiving touchdowns and three interceptions on defense. He faces a tough matchup against Serra's very good secondary that features two Division I commits and a top junior recruit. Caston leads Lawndale in tackles with 64 and has an interception and a forced fumble. Lawndale plays Ocean View, which rushes for 317 yards per game and has 35 rushing touchdowns this season.

Shepherd leads Long Beach Poly with five interceptions and has two blocked punts. He might be matched up with BYU-committed receiver Blake Wong of Norco frequently tonight. Boyette leads Paramount in receiving with 776 yards and nine touchdowns despite playing just five games. Paramount has a tough challenge against San Dimas, which has not allowed more than 15 points in its last four games. These individual battles will define the weekend's results.

Final Predictions and Statistical Leaders

Manning is second in the Section in sacks with 14½ and has 23 hurries. Chaminade plays Corona del Mar, which throws for 202 yards per game with 20 touchdowns. Dias leads Moorpark's defense with 7½ sacks and nine hurries. Moorpark will need a good pass rush against Trabuco Hills, which throws for 198 yards per game with 23 touchdowns. Brown is the top defensive lineman for Muir. He can rush the passer and also plays running back in goal line situations. Muir will need good defensive line play against Hillcrest, which rushes for 248 yards per game with 35 touchdowns.

Burgos has rushed for 1,027 yards with eight touchdowns this season, but he has not had a rushing touchdown in his last two games. He faces a challenge this week against Desert Christian Academy, which has allowed double-digit points only once in its last five games. The statistics highlight the depth of talent across the region. Every game presents unique challenges for the players mentioned by Michael Huntley.