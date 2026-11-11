High school football ‘26: Playoff glance for Class 1A-3A postseason games

The high school football playoffs begin in full this week. Here’s a glance at State Series playoff games in Classes 1A-3A as those games approach. Breakdowns for games in the Open division, Classes 4A-6A and independent football will be published Thursday.

The high school football playoffs begin in full this week. Here’s a glance at State Series playoff games in Classes 1A-3A as those games approach.

Breakdowns for games in the Open division, Classes 4A-6A and independent football will be published Thursday. Class 1A-3A State Series playoff matchups Region 1-3A Godby at Palatka Winner gets: Bishop Kenny or Pine Forest. Palatka would travel to face either team. Glance: The Panthers go into the playoffs as a district champ for the first time since 2003.

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They’ve been all over the board this season, losing big to teams like Clay and St. Augustine but topping solid teams like Union County, Fort White and Menendez. Palatka can play defense well enough to hang with most teams, even a Godby team that is a No. 1 seed due to Raines making the Open division.

Eight Palatka head coaches have taken their turn after iconic coach Jim McCool led the team to its last district title in his final season in 2003. Lantz Lowrey is the man who finally got Palatka over the hump. Bishop Kenny at Pensacola Pine Forest , 8 p.m. Winner gets: Godby or Palatka. Kenny would host Palatka but travel to face Godby.

Glance: The Crusaders won’t be intimidated by this trip. They’ve won tough playoff games under head coach Tim Krause away from home, including at Godby in 2024 and then big games against both Wakulla and Godby at home last year. Kenny has a foundational player in RB Caleb Mattison , a career 5,000-yard rusher. Kenny likes to run the ball behind Mattison and sprinkle in the pass with TJ Beltonand John Upchurch .

LBs Jonah Hodges and Marco Pulido have a combined 109 tackles to lead the Crusaders on defense. Mattison will go down in Kenny history as one of the best players to come through the program. He’s at 5,428 rushing yards with 82 total offensive TDs in his career. Is there a chance that Kenny could clear the regional final hump for the first time?

Raines has been an impediment here, but the Vikings are in the Open division. South Walton at Baker County , 7:30 p.m. Winner gets: Bay or Wakulla. Baker County would host either team. Glance: Jamie Rodgers’ first season back at his alma mater has been a massive success.

The Wildcats could realistically be unbeaten right now. Their losses have all been winnable games . That’s a major turnaround from an inconsistent 2025 and drives home the point at how much of a program builder that Rodgers is. The story for Baker County is play good defense and scratch out points however it can.

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RB Detron Ruise is Baker County’s top offensive weapon . QB Kelden Dupree is coming off his second-best passing game of the season . On defense, Joshua Chick , Rhett Rhoden and Eden Carabello have been all over the field as the team’s top three tacklers. Chick has a team-high 14 sacks.

Rodgers is 10-3 all-time in first-round playoff games . Other region game Bay at Wakulla , 7:30 p.m. Region 1-2A Freeport at Bolles Winner gets: Jackson or Florida High. Bolles would host either team.

Glance: The real season begins now for the Bulldogs, who have eyes on a return trip to the state championship game. When it hasn’t been at its best, Bolles has shown a few flaws this season that weren’t there a year ago. Mistakes led to a humbling OT loss against Trinity Christian and they dropped a razor-thin season opener to a 10-0 Columbia. When the Bulldogs are focused and blocking well, things look sharp.

They showcased that in a Week 11 thriller in knocking Gainesville Buchholz from an unbeaten regular season. RB Xander Edwards is knocking on the door of a 1,000-yard rushing season . TE JC Wessel , RB Edwards and WRs Truett Henderson and Jaiden Barnett have been QB Luke Toland ’s top pass catchers . Edge Asher Ghioto had 10 sacks in nine games and 25 tackles for loss.

One of the best players in the area this season has been Bolles ATH Jaxon Flowers . He’s been all over the field. Flowers has six interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two blocked field goals. LB Brett Bearden leads Bolles in tackles and has 13 for loss.

Since Corky Rogers’ first season at Bolles in 1989, the Bulldogs have reached the playoffs in all but one season . Bolles is 34-2 in first-round playoff games during that stretch. Bolles head coach Matt Toblin is 10-3 all-time in first-round games, including 7-0 with the Bulldogs. Jackson at Florida High , 7:30 p.m. Winner gets: Bolles or Freeport.

Jackson would host Freeport but travel to Bolles. Glance: Playoff football is back on Main Street for the first time since 2022. This is the first postseason appearance at Jackson for head coach Bobby Ramsay , who won a state championship with Mandarin in 2018. QB Hans Price has been exceptional for the Tigers this season, rushing for 12 TDs and passing for 15 more.

Jaysahn Patton has rushed for 658 yards and four TDs to complement Price. Carlos Garvin and Malkiel Pierce have racked up nearly 800 yards receiving and eight TDs as Price’s top targets. On defense, Chris Winfrey has three of Jackson’s six interceptions. Jackson has played relatively consistently this year.

Take away a surprising 34-14 loss to a 5-5 Ribault in Week 2 and a 38-0 loss to Bolles, they’ve been relatively competitive in every game. Other region games Destin at Pensacola Catholic , 8:30 p.m. Gadsden County at Walton Region 2-2A Berkeley Prep at Bradford , 7:30 p.m. Winner gets: St. Pete Lakewood or Clearwater Central Catholic. Bradford would host Lakewood but travel to Clearwater Central Catholic.

Glance: It’s a tough region for the Tornadoes who only drew a No. 6 seed despite losing just one close game to an 8-2 Ed White. That being said, Bradford is still capable of making it to the regional final where First Academy will likely be waiting. The Tornadoes held teams to less than 12 points a game this season.

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Package that with a rising star QB in Cy Cubbedge and a two-strong RB package that features Iyen Addison and Drew Simmons and Bradford absolutely has a strong chance to move on. DL Danny Torres has 26 tackles for loss followed by LB Parviele Lee’s 18. ATH Jordan Cason has three of Bradford’s 15 interceptions. Caiden Carn leads the Tornadoes with four picks.

Other region games Calvary Christian at First Academy Cocoa at Tampa Catholic , 7:30 p.m. St. Pete Lakewood at Clearwater Central Catholic , 7:30 p.m. Region 1-1A Baker at Fort White , 7:30 p.m. Winner gets: Marianna or Blountstown. Fort White would host Marianna but travel to face Blountstown.

Glance: There have some big wins and some surprising losses this season for the Indians, but they’ll be ready for this one. Fort White has a ground game by committee approach with John Lawson , Jeremiah Taylor , Marvion Wallace and Ezekiel Powell doing the bulk of the heavy lifting in the rushing attack. Wallace also leads the defense as the team’s top player in the secondary. He’s got a team-best five interceptions.

Other region games Chipley at Madison County , 7:30 p.m. Taylor County at Holmes County , 7:30 p.m. Marianna at Blountstown , 7:30 p.m. Region 2-1A Father Lopez at Trinity Christian Winner gets: Williston or Melbourne Central Catholic. Trinity would host either team. Glance: The Conquerors begin pursuit of their 10 th state championship as a battle-tested squad and the top seed in a slam-packed region.

Trinity’s four losses are to teams who are a No. 3 seed or higher in their playoff region . That’s why even with four losses, the Conquerors are the unquestioned team to beat here. The Conquerors have shown that they can bang and play with any team.

They’re a rugged blend of hard running and physical defense with an occasional pass to keep secondaries honest. QBs Hicks Zarah and Terel Dallas and RBs Micah Anderson and Christian Washington have all flashed their ability on the ground. The beauty in Trinity’s offense is that Verlon Dorminey has been able to tab any of those players in crucial moments and have them deliver. That speaks clearly because only Zarah is a senior.

For a well-timed catch, Dylan Richards has delivered. On defense, multi-year playmaker William Striglers leads the team in tackles and tackles for loss . DB Za’khari Greene is in the conversation as the area’s top cover man in the secondary. Wildwood at University Christian , 7:30 p.m. Winner gets: Chiefland or Hawthorne.

UC would host Chiefland but travel to face Hawthorne. Glance: The road for a 10 th state championship begins at home for the Christians and head coach David Penland III . RB Kyree Wilson is on the doorstep of becoming the second area player to reach 5,000 career rushing yards . Wilson enters this game with 4,850 career rushing yards at Christ’s Church Academy, Mandarin and UC.

The Christians have played a tough schedule and prepped for this rugged region, including a potential second-round collision with unbeaten Hawthorne. UC continues to be diverse as an offense. Harrison Leddy has 20 passing TDs. Jake Contner and Jacoby Walker have combined for 15 TD catches.

The defense has really developed as the season has gone on. Zion Davis , Uriah Caguimbal , Julius Larosa , Gavin Craig and Matthew Hammett have been thumpers for UC. They’ve combined for 63 tackles for loss. Wilson has not only been an electric running back, but he should see the offense lean on him even more as the postseason ramps up.

He’s got four of UC’s 16 interceptions.

Other region games Williston at Melbourne Central Catholic Chiefland at Hawthorne Open division playoffs First round, Nov. 13 Pool A Lakeland at St. Thomas Aquinas Venice at Chaminade-Madonna , 6:30 p.m. Pool B Miami Central at Columbus Raines at West Boca Raton , 6:30 p.m. State series playoffs First round, Nov. 13 Region 1-1A Chipley at Madison County , 7:30 p.m. Taylor County at Holmes County , 7:30 p.m. Marianna at Blountstown Baker at Fort White , 7:30 p.m. Region 2-1A Father Lopez at Trinity Christian Williston at Melbourne Central Catholic Chiefland at Hawthorne , 7:30 p.m. Wildwood at University Christian , 7:30 p.m. Region 1-2A Freeport at Bolles Jackson at Florida High , 7:30 p.m. Destin at Pensacola Catholic , 8:30 p.m. Gadsden County at Walton Region 2-2A Calvary Christian at First Academy Cocoa at Tampa Catholic , 7:30 p.m. St. Pete Lakewood at Clearwater Central Catholic , 7:30 p.m. Berkeley Prep at Bradford , 7:30 p.m. Region 1-3A Godby at Palatka Bishop Kenny at Pensacola Pine Forest , 8 p.m. South Walton at Baker County , 7:30 p.m. Bay at Wakulla , 7:30 p.m. Region 1-4A Clay at Columbia , 7:30 p.m. Mosley at Choctaw , 8 p.m. Tallahassee Lincoln at St. Augustine Rickards at Ed White , 6:30 p.m. Region 1-5A Oakleaf at Mandarin , 6:30 p.m. Bartram Trail at Evans Ponte Vedra at Gainesville Buchholz Nease at Pace , 8:30 p.m. Region 1-6A Lake Brantley at Seminole Lake Mary at Creekside Spruce Creek at DeLand Mainland at Winter Park , 7:30 p.m. Florida Invitational Tournament All games Thursday, Nov. 12 Class 1A-3A Cypress Lake at Suwannee , 7:30 p.m. North Marion at Bayshore , 7:30 p.m. FAMU DRS at Eastside , 7:30 p.m. Wellen Park at Belleview , 7:30 p.m. Class 4A-6A Tocoi Creek at Lake Howell , 7:30 p.m. St. Cloud at Riverside , 6:30 p.m. Yulee at Beachside Booker T. Washington at Land O’Lakes , 7:30 p.m. Independent League 2 Regional semifinals, All games Thursday, Nov. 12 Master’s Academy at Mount Dora Christian , 7:30 p.m. Bozeman at Oak Hall , 6 p.m. Geneva at Jay , 8 p.m. Providence at Hilliard , 7 p.m. High school Gator Bowl Postseason bowl game Thursday, Nov. 12 Ribault vs. Fletcher , Nimnicht Stadium, Fort Family Regional Park Atlantic League division playoffs Semifinals Friday, Nov. 13 Union County at West Nassau Consolation bracket Interlachen at Liberty County 11-man state championship playoffs Semifinals Friday, Nov. 13 Episcopal at Tallahassee Maclay Consolation bracket Keswick Christian at Duval Charter Georgia High School Association playoffs Friday, Nov. 13, first round Class 7A Camden County at Grayson , 6 p.m. Class 5A Cedartown at Ware County , 7 p.m. Class 3A Westside at Pierce County , 7:30 p.m. Class 1A Lake Oconee at Charlton County , 7 p.m.